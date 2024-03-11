 Elon Musk mocked for comparing Oscars to ‘woke contest’: ‘Just a spoilsport’ - Hindustan Times
News / World News / US News / Elon Musk mocked for comparing Oscars to ‘woke contest’: ‘You’re just upset you’ll never win one’

Elon Musk mocked for comparing Oscars to ‘woke contest’: ‘You’re just upset you’ll never win one’

BySumanti Sen
Mar 11, 2024 09:06 AM IST

In one of his latest posts, Elon Musk wrote, “Winning an Oscar now just means you won the woke contest”

The 96th Academy Awards is now in full swing. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Hollywood’s most exciting night is here with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer bagging as many as 13 nominations.

Elon Musk mocked for comparing the Oscars to a ‘woke contest’ (REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo)(REUTERS)
As social media celebrates the event and the victories on X, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk appears to be quite unhappy. Musk, over the weekend, shared several posts to express his disdain for the Oscars, snubbing the event online.

In one of his latest posts, Musk wrote, “Winning an Oscar now just means you won the woke contest”.

Cambridge Dictionary says the word “woke” means being "aware, especially of social problems such as racism and inequality.” However, Musk previously said that "wokeness" intends to make "comedy illegal."

In the same thread, Musk wrote, “When an award is diluted, everyone knows, including those who received it, and it no longer commands respect”.

‘You’re just upset you’ll never win one’

Social media users mocked Musk in the comment section, with one user saying, “You’re just upset you’ll never win one”. “Most watched documentary of the year and zero chance they’d ever consider a nomination for our documentary because we aren’t woke,” one user said, while another wrote, “did not know this probably because it’s wrong”. “You’re not spoiling my excitement . I want to see Lily get an Oscar and if she doesn’t it’s still exciting to see her up there . And I will be happy for all of them you’re just a spoil sport so full of disapproval for everything not MAGA,” one wrote.

“Oppenheimer is woke? Dude, what are you on about,” one user said, while another write, “You think if Oppenheimer wins it’s because it’s woke?” “Let us not turn X into a conspiracy theory social network. Winning an Oscar isn't about being 'woke'; it's about being the best. As the industry's standards evolve, so do the winners - those who push boundaries, provoke thought, and excel in their craft,” one user said.

Monday, March 11, 2024
