Elon Musk responds as Vivek Ramaswamy enters Ohio Governor’s race: ‘You have my…’

Vivek Ramaswamy has officially launched his campaign for Ohio governor, promising bold policy changes such as work requirements for Medicaid and merit-based pay for public school educators with Elon Musk in the back. Backed by Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy aims to rejuvenate Ohio's economy, focusing on innovation and technology for future growth.(AP)

The 39-year-old biotech entrepreneur entered the 2026 Republican primary on Monday, lauding, “I am honoured to officially announce my candidacy to serve as the next Governor of Ohio.” His candidacy follows the unexpected withdrawal of presumed frontrunner Jon Husted, who accepted an appointment to the U.S. Senate.

Ramaswamy first gained national political attention during the 2024 presidential race, where he sought the Republican nomination before dropping out to support Donald Trump. He later co-chaired the Department of Government Efficiency initiative alongside Elon Musk at Trump’s request.

ALSO READ| Vivek Ramaswamy set to launch bid for Ohio governorship

Ramaswamy is rapidly gathering endorsements and donors

Following Ramaswamy's announcement, Musk took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his endorsement: “Good luck, you have my full endorsement!” sharing the biotech entrepreneur's clip of the announcement.

“I spent most of last year working tirelessly to help send Donald Trump back to the White House because it was a fork in the road,” Ramaswamy told an enthusiastic crowd at his campaign kickoff. “It was a fork in the road for the future of the country.”

Ramaswamy vowed to “end the war on work” by reinstating work requirements for Medicaid and welfare. He also pledged to eliminate income and property taxes and introduce a statewide merit-based pay system for teachers and school administrators.

He spoke nostalgically of Ohio’s past economic strength, recalling its dominance in glass, rubber, and steel production. He envisions a resurgence, this time through industries like semiconductor manufacturing, nuclear energy, biotechnology, and cryptocurrency.

ALSO READ| AI video of Donald Trump licking Elon Musk's feet played on TV inside federal office: Watch

“I believe deep in my bones that Ohio can lead the way again,” he said. “If Silicon Valley was at the leading edge of the American economy for the last 10 years, it will be the Ohio River Valley for the next 10 years.”

However, Trump has yet to make a formal endorsement in the governor's race.