Elon Musk responds to Indian-origin doctor who needs almost $220k for legal fees

In the summer of 2020, during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill, an Indian-origin physician based in Canada, took a bold stand against government-imposed lockdowns and vaccination mandates. However, her outspoken views were met with legal challenges and slandered with hefty legal fees, but Elon Musk weighs in that he will “support” Dr. Gill. Dr. Gill receives funding support from X and Elon Musk(Kulvinder Kaur Gill/X/AFP)

Embroiled in a legal battle, Dr. Gill faces a staggering CAD 300,000 (approximately USD 220k) in legal fees. Fortunately, X has stepped forward to support her cause by pledging to cover her expenses.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Dr. Gill’s public opposition to COVID lockdown efforts and vaccination and “Because she spoke out publicly on Twitter in opposition to the Canadian and Ontario governments”. She faced harassment from the legacy media, censorship by Twitter’s previous management, and investigations by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. As a result, “cautions” were placed on her permanent public record.

ALSO READ| Horrifying details emerge as girl, 8, dies after being sucked into Texas hotel pool pipe: ‘Body was wedged in there’

Elon Musk's X will pay legal bills for Indian-origin doctor

Tesla boss recently learned about the Indian-origin doctor’s crowdfunding campaign to pay the judgment. He pledged to assist her.

“In support of your right to speak,” Musk posted.

X has now committed to funding the remainder of Dr. Gill’s campaign, allowing her to cover the hefty $300,000 judgment and her legal bills.

“When Elon Musk learned earlier this week about her crowdfunding campaign to pay the judgment (https://givesendgo.com/kulvinder), he pledged to help. X will now fund the rest of Dr. Gill's campaign so that she can pay her $300,000 judgment and her legal bills,” the X statement reads.

The legal proceedings have taken a toll on Dr. Gill’s financial stability, depleting her life savings and leaving her burdened with substantial debt. Despite the woes, she remains steadfast in her convictions.

ALSO READ| What is Melanoma? Very rare type of skin cancer that Fortnite star Ninja diagnosed with

Her tweet from August 2020 boldly stated, “If you have not yet figured out that we don’t need a vaccine, you are not paying attention. #FactsNotFear.”

In response, Dr. Gill filed a lawsuit against 23 doctors, journalists, and news outlets, alleging that they participated in a defamation campaign against her. Unfortunately for Dr. Gill, a judge dismissed the lawsuit citing anti-SLAPP (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation) law. The judge determined that her intention was to stifle her critics’ speech on a public platform, and she was instructed to cover the defendants’ legal expenses.