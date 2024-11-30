Elon Musk reveals two-word topic that kept Barron talking ‘all night’ at Trump’s Thanksgiving: ‘I was discussing…’

Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago had all the makings of a headline-worthy soirée—Donald Trump busting out his signature dance moves, turning DJ for his guests, Elon Musk at the dinner table grooving to YMCA, and a viral moment featuring the Tesla owner and Barron Trump. While the internet speculated wildly about what the billionaire and the president-elect’s youngest son could possibly be discussing, Musk candidly revealed the topic that had the NYU freshman's attention during dinner. Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago Thanksgiving

Elon Musk reveals what he discussed with Barron Trump

President-elect Donald Trump hosted a lavish Thanksgiving dinner at his Mar-A-Lago club, alongside family and special guests, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his mother, Maye Musk. In multiple videos that surfaced from the night, the duo was seen sharing the same table as the Incoming US president, his wife Melania, and their youngest son, Barron.

MAGA’s other kids and their spouses including daughter Tiffany, son Eric, and Eric's wife and RNC co-chair Lara also headlined the event, alongside other star-studded figures and campaign donors.

In one viral post, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk was spotted deep in conversation with Barron Trump, who appeared notably more engaged than earlier moments captured in videos where he seemed "bored" as the party kicked off with loud music and dancing.

Adding to the humor, an X user shared a mock dialogue between the president-elect and his youngest son, accompanied by a picture capturing the moment when Trump turned to his right, encouraging Barron to join the fun after tapping Elon Musk’s shoulder to groove.

"Is it okay if I’m friends with Elon?" Trump asks.

"I’ll allow it, Father," Barron quips in the imagined exchange.

Musk later joined the banter, responding to the tweet and revealing that he had been discussing, "consciousness and video games" with the 18-year-old NYU freshman.

Elon Musk’s mother Maye too joined the conversation and wrote, “They were talking all night,” adding, “Barron is very smart.”

“Which video games does Barron play?” a user asked. “Just wait until @BarronXSpaces starts posting on 𝕏, and then you can stream with him,” another noted. “Did you also discuss expanding human consciousness and going beyond Earth’s civilization? Also, does he play Diablo IV?” One more chimed in. It's so refreshing to see genuine human interaction among you all... Such an improvement over the stiff suits and woke warriors! I'm actually excited for the future of this country now!”

Barron Trump is ‘smarter than Kamala Harris’s campaign’

John Morgan, founder of the Morgan & Morgan law firm and former Democratic donor, made a revealing statement in a Fox News interview. He praised Barron Trump, claiming the 18-year-old was "far smarter" than many experienced campaign workers on Kamala Harris's team. He highlighted Barron’s strategic push to have his father appear on popular podcasts, including The Joe Rogan Experience, during the campaign—a move he believes was key in helping Trump bond with the younger generation and secure victory over Harris on Election Day.

“Barron Trump is a lot smarter than everybody in the Harris [campaign],” he added. Criticising Harris’s decision not to appear on podcasts after her Call Her Daddy debacle and instead sticking to legacy media interviews, he argued, “Look, if I’m running, I’m going on Rogan. I’m living on Fox. That’s how you change minds.” Morgan continued, “They played hide the ball, they lost badly. [Harris] should go away and never, ever come back.”