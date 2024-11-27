Joe Rogan's revelation on why Bill Gates should have ‘six-pack abs’ triggers meme frenzy online

Joe Rogan recently poked fun at Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates, saying that he should go to the gym and “get jacked.” “Bill Gates should get jacked,” Joe Rogan quipped, highlighting his massive fortune.(AP/X)

During his conversation with technology entrepreneur Marc Andreessen, the famous podcast presenter talked about Gates' impact on public health and his continued work to solve global concerns through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“Bill Gates should get jacked,” Rogan quipped, highlighting his massive fortune. He further suggested that he should hire a trainer.

Meanwhile, Andreessen added that Gates' more athletic physique would “be extremely helpful for when he goes on his book tour and talks about public health.”

Rogan went one step farther and said, “If Bill Gates has a six-pack, I'd listen to him.”

As soon as the Rogan's clip from the discussion went viral on X, several users made hilarious comments of Gates' fitness and even filled the comment section with memes.

Here's how Internet reacted

As several X users agreed with Rogan, one wrote: “Rogan has a point. Pick your health expert.”

“Bill Gates looks pregnant and tries to lecture others about public health,” another joked.

“Taking health advice from Bill Gates is like taking weight loss advice from Oprah,” a third user reacted.

One person even shared an AI-generated image of Gates with six-pack abs.

Bill Gates renowned as supporter of public health

Bill Gates is a well-known supporter of public health. He has contributed to programs that fight infectious diseases, enhance nutrition, and advance health equity worldwide.

Gates' charity has tackled everything from vaccine distribution to the eradication of malaria. However, his personal fitness journey hasn't been discussed in public.

The co-founder of Microsoft even emphasised on the value of science-based approaches to health in his 2020 blog post following COVID-19 outbreak.