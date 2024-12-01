Elon Musk suggests to ‘delete’ another government agency under upcoming Trump administration: ‘Too many duplicative…’

Billionaire Elon Musk suggested to abolish the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a financial watchdog, under the incoming Donald Trump's administration. Elon Musk, chief executive officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, did not offer any details about his proposal or an explanation for his belief that the CFPB is “duplicative” to other banking regulators(Reuters)

The proposal comes amidst Trump's plans to eliminate the federal Department of Education.

As part of his new position as co-leader of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the body that advises Trump on ways to reduce government expenditure, Musk made the significant statement in a nine-word reply to a clip from The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“Delete CFPB. There are too many duplicative regulatory agencies,” the SpaceX and Tesla CEO asserted.

He made the statement after businessman Marc Andreessen complained to Joe Rogan about the independent organisation that aims to enforce regulations for financial institutions and shield consumers from fraudulent tactics.

Musk did not offer any details about his proposal or an explanation for his belief that the CFPB is “duplicative” to other banking regulators. However, considering is closeness Trump, his proposal to abolish the CFPB seems a bit serious.

Project 2025 suggests eliminating CFPB

The Heritage Foundation's conservative agenda, Project 2025, which Trump attempted to disassociate himself from during his campaign, also called for the CFPB to be abolished.

In 2010, the CFPB was passed as a part of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act in wake of the Great Recession.

In order to safeguard customers against unfair, dishonest, or abusive financial practices, the agency takes legal action against businesses that violate the law. The CFPB directed Wells Fargo to shell out $3.7 billion in 2022 for "widespread mismanagement" that resulted in incorrectly foreclosed properties, improperly utilised loan payments, and other occurrences.

Additionally, it offers consumers information and tools related to personal finance, enabling them to effectively manage their money and recognise unfair practices.

Like the Federal Reserve, the agency has no links with the executive branch. Elizabeth Warren, a lecturer at Harvard Law School at the time, came up with this concept.

On Rogan's show, Andreessen griped that the CFPB's job is to “terrorize financial institutions” and falsely asserted that it only acted at Warren's instruction.