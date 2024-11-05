Elon Musk's dad claims his son may have a hidden agenda behind supporting Trump, 'he's not...'

Elon Musk’s father, Errol, spilled some tea on his son’s political stance during an interview on The Times of London radio show. Despite Elon’s recent appearances on the campaign trail and his open support of Donald Trump, Errol insists, “Elon is secretly not right wing.’ Yes, according to the elder Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX mogul isn’t exactly waving the far-right flag, even as he hosts million-dollar voter lotteries that are now catching the eye of the Philadelphia DA. Elon Musk’s dad opens up about his son’s political stance

Errol Musk, 78, spoke highly of his son, describing Elon as “sensible” and “smarter than anybody I have ever met,” just days after Elon’s mother criticised Kamala Harris and cautioned women about being “brainwashed.”

In an interview with hosts Jane Garvey and Fi Glover, Errol stated, 'Elon is dead center' politically, emphasising that he is in the middle of the political spectrum and that neither he nor Donald Trump align with the far-right.

He noted that while discussions between him and his son don’t frequently focus on U.S. politics, he believes Elon is “doing the right thing” and expressed his ongoing support for him, according to the Mirror.

Errol’s remarks seem to steer in a different lane compared to his son's high-octane campaign antics, where the billionaire has not missed a single opportunity to hype up the Republicans. “Just like the crowds that protested in England about the circumstances they were unhappy with, none of them were far right. They were just ordinary people expressing legitimate grievances,” the estranged father of Musk explained.

But as far as we remember the Tesla owner didn’t shy from saying, "As you can see, I'm not just MAGA, I'm dark gothic MAGA," during Trump’s MSG rally rocking a black MAGA cap. “We're gonna get the government off your back and out of your pocket book. The future is going to be amazing.”

Elon Musk’s bond with his father Erol Musk

Elon Musk and his father, Errol, have had a tumultuous relationship throughout the years. Besides Elon, Errol is also the father of Kimbal Musk, as well as daughters Tosca, Alexandra, and Asha Rose Musk. Additionally, he has two more children, a son and a daughter, with his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout.

In an emotional interview with Rolling Stone, Elon referred to his father as "a terrible human being" and "evil," expressing deep-seated resentment and a relationship that cannot be repaired at any cost.

"You have no idea about how bad. Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done," Elon said. “Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done … It's so terrible, you can't believe it.”

Even though they don't get along, Elon has given credit to his dad for helping him get good at engineering. "I'm naturally good at engineering; that's because I got it from my dad," he said to Rolling Stone.

He noted that what seems challenging to others comes easily to him, as he assumed everyone had the same understanding. However, Elon also expressed that there is no hope for repairing their relationship, stating, "In my experience, there is nothing you can do. Nothing, nothing. I wish. I've tried everything—threats, rewards, intellectual arguments, emotional arguments—everything to try to change my father for the better, and he… no way, it just got worse.

In response to Elon’s criticisms, Errol Musk earlier suggested that his son “needs to grow up” and “get over himself.” He characterised Elon’s behavior as a “tantrum” typical of a “spoilt child,” saying that he wouldn’t retaliate but would instead wait for Elon to come to his senses.