After 300+ applications, Indian-origin engineer lands dream job at Tesla; his advice, ‘treat applying to jobs as…’

An Indian-origin Biomedical Engineering graduate from the University at Buffalo has finally cracked the formula “300+ applications, 500+ cold emails, 10 interviews, 1 offer” later as he landed his dream job at the Elon Musk-led multinational automotive company Tesla. According to Dhruv Loya's Instagram bio, he is a 22-year-old man from Pune who is now settled in New York and pursuing the ultimate American dream. (LinkedIn)

On September 28 (IST), New York-based Dhruv Loya gladly celebrated his professional breakthrough on LinkedIn, sharing his latest achievement that finally greeted him at the end of a challenging journey. “I finally got a job!” Loya announced on the professional social networking site, as he updated his resume, adding Powerwall Technical Support Specialist to his list of experiences under Tesla's banner. He opened up about how the arduous path to the major career destination was overlaid with “three internships, a good GPA, and active extracurriculars.” Despite cracking those milestones, making his portfolio heavier than before, he found himself at a dead-end, bringing five long and taxing months of unemployment. Not only was he professionally stuck in a quicksand-like situation, but he also underlined how other aspects of his life in the US were also running out of fuel. “ Lost my lease, my health insurance, and constantly felt the ticking clock of my visa status, knowing I could be forced to leave the U.S. at any moment,” he wrote online.

Other hardships faced by the Indian-origin Tesla employee to land his dream job

Before securing a full-time position as a Technical Support Specialist at Tesla, Loya was forced to move between friends’ apartments and sleep on air mattresses, as every penny counted for those past few months. Now that the wait is over for him, he shared his story with the rest of the world through his SNS confession, empathising with all those people treading through the same waters of uncertainty and instability. “I know the job market is very tough, especially for international students,” he added. Eventually, he shared some tips he swore by during his tough times. Yet, his recommendations were like a breath of fresh air, considering he also advised people to give themselves enough space and time to unwind while treating the job-hunting process as a “9 to 5” in itself. “My advice to anyone facing this struggle is to treat applying to jobs as your 9-5, but make sure to use your evenings and weekends to unwind and do things you enjoy. I understand how emotionally draining this process can be,” he emphasised.

Next, he shared the few resources that helped him land interviews, hoping they would help others in a similar situation. Loya informed people that he relied on platforms like LinkedIn, Indeed, Handshake and Jobright.ai for job searches. On the other hand, he resorted to Hunter.io for cold emailing and ChatGPT+ to tailor his resume and cover letters. Reassuring others on the same path, Loya encouraged people, “Just keep manifesting, stay positive, and believe that things will fall into place!” Loya’s previous experience includes interning as a Product Engineer at CoreHaptics, a research assistant and a senior IT technician at the University at Buffalo, a quality assurance intern at Boehringer Ingelheim and more. According to his education qualifications on his LinkedIn profile, he graduated from the University at Buffalo School of Engineering and Applied Science in May 2024 with a 3.4 GPA. He is also listed as a member of the institution’s UB Rowing team and a trophy-winning recipient for his university's International Fiesta dance competition.

Per a previous post, Loya opened up about his unforgettable experience as a Commercial Quality Intern at Boehringer Ingelheim. “During my 3-months tenure, I worked closely with the Commercial Quality team assisting in technical product complaints and returns, helping to foster an environment of Quality Culture throughout BI. I also helped the team automate the extreme Excel files and graphs required for the Trends report by creating a dashboard using Microsoft Power BI,” he wrote on LinkedIn. “ Overall, I had a very productive and amazing summer where I got to relocate and explore the beautiful Atlanta, experience my first ever baseball game, work a 9-5 job, participate in team meetings, network, and learn a lot from my team and others at BI.”

A year-old vlog on the Indian-origin individual’s YouTube channel captures him in action as “an international student and senior at SUNY- University at Buffalo majoring in Biomedical Engineering,” who simultaneously interned at Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health! Per his private Instagram account’s bio, the 22-year-old man, now settled in New York, shares his origins in Pune, India.