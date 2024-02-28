 Emhoff announces $1.7B in pledges to help President Biden meet goal of ending hunger by 2030 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / World News / US News / Emhoff announces $1.7B in pledges to help President Biden meet goal of ending hunger by 2030

Emhoff announces $1.7B in pledges to help President Biden meet goal of ending hunger by 2030

AP |
Feb 28, 2024 12:46 AM IST

Emhoff announces $1.7B in pledges to help President Biden meet goal of ending hunger by 2030

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Harlem Globetrotters will partner with KABOOM! to lead a national public awareness campaign on the link between nutrition and physical activity. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina will make nutrition coaching and a healthy food delivery program a standard benefit for members. Sixteen mayors from across the U.S. will create task forces or develop action plans to end hunger and reduce diseases related to diet by 2030.

HT Image
HT Image

The initiatives are among more than 140 pledges by health systems, insurance companies, nonprofit groups, philanthropic organizations, local governments and others who are contributing to a White House challenge to end hunger and build healthy communities.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, announced the $1.7 billion in new commitments at the White House on Tuesday alongside chef Jose Andres and WNBA player Elena Delle Donne, administration officials and members of Congress. Andres and Delle Donne chair the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, an advisory body that promotes healthy eating and exercise.

“These efforts, and there's many more, are going to make a real difference in real lives,” Emhoff said. “They're going to make a real difference.”

The Globetrotters and KABOOM!, which builds playgrounds in underserved communities, will host events across the country to raise awareness about the importance of good nutrition, the White House said.

The new pledges come on top of $8 billion in commitments announced in September 2022 at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health. At the conference, President Joe Biden announced he had set a goal to end hunger and reduce diet-related diseases by 2030 while reducing health disparities.

Andres, who travels around the world to feed people after natural disasters, said, “I cannot believe we have to have the challenge to end hunger in America.”

About 12.8% of U.S. households, or about 17 million, did not have enough money or other resources to get sufficient food in 2022, according to the Economic Research Service at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That was up from 10.2% in 2021.

The new pledges follow Emhoff's announcement earlier in February that more than a dozen sports leagues and players' associations, from the NFL to the PGA Tour, have promised to provide more opportunities for people to be physically active and to learn about nutrition and adopting healthy lifestyles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On