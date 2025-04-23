Enoki mushroom recall alert: Harvest NYC issues warning over listeria

Harvest NYC Inc. of New York’s Brooklyn is recalling its 200g packages of ‘Enoki Mushroom,’ as they may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes – a bacteria that can cause serious infections in individuals with weakened or compromised immune systems, WSOC-TV reported. Harvest NYC Inc. has recalled 200g packages of ‘Enoki Mushroom' over listeria risk.(UnSplash)

What is Listeria?

Listeria infection is a bacterial disease that is spread from improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products, according to Mayo Clinic. The bacteria’s contamination poses serious health risks – particularly in children, elderly individuals, pregnant women, and other immunocompromised individuals.

Listeria infections lead to symptoms like high fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea. Listeriosis is also a driving factor for miscarriages and stillbirths.

What has been done for crisis control?

The Brooklyn-based company announced the contamination’s information via the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on April 16 and it was published on FDA’s website two days later. The recall of the products began after the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Laboratory collected some samples from a store in New York’s Buffalo and which tested positive for the bacteria.

The FDA released a statement on its website saying “When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.”

The recalled products are Enoki Mushrooms (Flammulina filiformis), which are usually added to Asian dishes – especially in Chinese and Japanese dishes. These mushrooms have a mild, delicate flavour with a slight crunch, making them versatile in both raw and cooked applications.

What should you do if you have the recalled product?

Harvest NYC Inc. notified its consumers in a statement saying “Consumers who have purchased 200g packages of Enoki Mushroom from January 11 to 31, 2025, are urged to destroy the products immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (718) 596-0777.”

The plastic containers are marked with UPC barcode ‘6975730520101’ on the label and were distributed by Hofood99 Inc. of Oakland Gardens, NY, and sold in other retail stores across the country as well.

Have any cases been reported of Listeria?

No cases of Listeria have been reported in connection with the contaminated mushrooms to date.