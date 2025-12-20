Epstein files release: Full list of notable public figures and celebrities in new documents

The Justice Department on Friday began releasing its files on Jeffrey Epstein, and several notable public figures and celebrities were mentioned in the convicted sex offender and financier's contact book. This comes after Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a Fox News Channel interview that he expected the department to release “several hundred thousand” records before the December 19 deadline and then several hundred thousand more in the coming weeks. Bill Clinton and Ghislaine Maxwell are seen in this image from the estate of late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein(via REUTERS)

The latest release also included photographs, call logs, grand jury testimony and some documents and records that have already been in the public domain.

Read More: Epstein file release update: DOJ ‘breaking the law’; massive uproar after latest announcement

Notable public figures and celebrities mentioned in the Epstein contact book

Alec Baldwin: Famous American actor and producer.

Naomi Campbell: World-renowned British supermodel.

Richard Branson: Founder of the Virgin Group and billionaire businessman.

David Blaine: Highly recognized American magician and illusionist.

Caprice: American model, actress, and television personality.

Candice Bushnell: Author of Sex and the City.

Jimmy & Jane Buffett: The late American singer-songwriter and his wife.

Flavio Briatore: Italian businessman and former Formula One team manager.

Hamish Bowles: International Editor-at-Large for Vogue.

Jacques Villeneuve: Canadian professional racing driver and former Formula One World Champion.

Tamara Beckwith: British socialite and television personality.

Notable politicians and government officials

Tony Blair: Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Mike Bloomberg: Former Mayor of New York City and billionaire businessman.

Jose Aznar: Former Prime Minister of Spain (listed as Jose Aznar).

Governor Turnbull: Likely Charles Wesley Turnbull, former Governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Alastair Campbell: Former British government director of communications and strategy.

Other prominent personalities

Charlie Rose: Former American television journalist and talk show host.

Edgar Bronfman Jr.: Former CEO of Warner Music Group and Seagram.

Conrad & Barbara Black: Former newspaper publisher and his wife.

Lord Weidenfeld: Late British publisher and philanthropist.

Bob Weinstein: American film producer and co-founder of Miramax.

Dr. Eli and Marion Wiesel: Nobel Peace Prize-winning Holocaust survivor and author.

Dr. Ruth Westheimer: Famous German-American sex therapist and talk show host.

Arki Busson: French financier and philanthropist.

The Duke and Duchess of Rutland: Members of the British peerage.