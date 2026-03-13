Ernie Anastos cause of death: What happened to the iconic NYC news anchor? Details emerge
Ernie Anastos, iconic New York City TV news anchor, has died at 82, his family confirmed. His wife said he died of pneumonia at Northern Westchester Hospital.
Iconic New York City news anchor, Ernie Anastos, died at the age of 82 on Thursday, his family confirmed. WABC-TV, where Anastos had worked, confirmed his death citing his family.
Anastos was suffering from pneumonia and was admitted at the Northern Westchester Hospital, CBS News, where Anastos most recently worked, reported citing his wife.
Originally from the Big Apple, New York City, he worked for several major news broadcasters in the tristate. It included CBS, WABC, Fox 5, and Channel 9. His work in television news anchor had earned him 30 Emmy nomination and made him one of the most well-recognized voices on television.
This story is being updated.
Shamik Banerjee
