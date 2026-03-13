Ernie Anastos chicken phrase resurfaces after NYC news anchor dies; fans recall ‘one of the funniest moments in news’

Anastos' line came on September 16, 2009. The program had aired on Fox 5 News, WNYW. Anastos was bantering with weatherman Nick Gregory. While they were discussing something about chickens , Anastos dropped the line which went on to become iconic among fans. Decider reported that Anastos might have tried to say ‘Keep plucking that chicken!,’ but he did not say that. Instead, he said ‘keep f**king that chicken’. A snippet from the now viral moment was uploaded on YouTube.

Ernie Anastos' iconic line about chickens on broadcast television has resurfaced after the iconic New York City anchor died at the age of 82. His wife confirmed he'd passed away of pneumonia.

Decider further noted that ‘keep plucking that chicken’ was also ‘an incredibly bizarre’ thing for a person to say to someone else. Dari Alexander’s face from the program also conveyed the level of shock at Anastos' utterance.

However, now, many of his fans have fondly recalled that moment.

Fans recall Anastos' chicken line Remembering Anastos' viral moment on television, many fans bid adieu to the well loved news anchor. “RIP Ernie Anastos. Wherever he is, I hope he’s still f**kin that chicken…,” one person remarked.

Another added “As great an anchor Ernie Anastos was his most famous moment will be when he said keep f**king that chicken instead of plucking that chicken in 09.”

Yet another said “Ernie ‘Keep F**king that Chicken’ Anastos. Only legends will remember that day. Rest In Peace.” One person fondly said “That poor chicken finally going to get a good night's sleep. RIP Ernie Anastos. And thank you for one of the funniest moments in broadcast news.”

Ernie Anastos wife, family and net worth Ernie Anastos leaves behind wife Kelly Anastos and the couple's two children Nina and Phillip. They also have four grandchildren as per a 2010 New York Times report.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Anastos is worth about $8 million as of 2026. Fox 5 NY released a statement after his demise, saying “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Ernie Anastos, who died at the age of 82. An Emmy Award-winning journalist and beloved former Fox 5 news anchor, his voice, integrity, and lasting impact on New York journalism will never be forgotten.”