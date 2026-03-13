Ernie Anastos chicken phrase resurfaces after NYC news anchor dies; fans recall ‘one of the funniest moments in news’
Ernie Anastos, the iconic New York City TV news anchor, has died at 82, of pneumonia, his wife said. Fans fondly remembered his iconic line about the chicken.
Ernie Anastos' iconic line about chickens on broadcast television has resurfaced after the iconic New York City anchor died at the age of 82. His wife confirmed he'd passed away of pneumonia.
Anastos' line came on September 16, 2009. The program had aired on Fox 5 News, WNYW. Anastos was bantering with weatherman Nick Gregory. While they were discussing something about chickens, Anastos dropped the line which went on to become iconic among fans. Decider reported that Anastos might have tried to say ‘Keep plucking that chicken!,’ but he did not say that. Instead, he said ‘keep f**king that chicken’. A snippet from the now viral moment was uploaded on YouTube.
Decider further noted that ‘keep plucking that chicken’ was also ‘an incredibly bizarre’ thing for a person to say to someone else. Dari Alexander’s face from the program also conveyed the level of shock at Anastos' utterance.
However, now, many of his fans have fondly recalled that moment.
Fans recall Anastos' chicken line
Remembering Anastos' viral moment on television, many fans bid adieu to the well loved news anchor. “RIP Ernie Anastos. Wherever he is, I hope he’s still f**kin that chicken…,” one person remarked.
Also Read | New York woman claims to find human fingertip in chicken wrap: ‘Permanently traumatized’
Another added “As great an anchor Ernie Anastos was his most famous moment will be when he said keep f**king that chicken instead of plucking that chicken in 09.”
Yet another said “Ernie ‘Keep F**king that Chicken’ Anastos. Only legends will remember that day. Rest In Peace.” One person fondly said “That poor chicken finally going to get a good night's sleep. RIP Ernie Anastos. And thank you for one of the funniest moments in broadcast news.”
Ernie Anastos wife, family and net worth
Ernie Anastos leaves behind wife Kelly Anastos and the couple's two children Nina and Phillip. They also have four grandchildren as per a 2010 New York Times report.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Anastos is worth about $8 million as of 2026. Fox 5 NY released a statement after his demise, saying “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Ernie Anastos, who died at the age of 82. An Emmy Award-winning journalist and beloved former Fox 5 news anchor, his voice, integrity, and lasting impact on New York journalism will never be forgotten.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More