Evenflo carseat recall: Over 324K units pulled in US and Canada – Here's why

Evenflo is voluntarily recalling certain models of its popular Revolve360 Slim carseat after reports that children could access foam from the headrest and potentially ingest it. As per the announcement on the company’s website, the recall affects more than 324,000 car seats. Evenflo has announced the recall of 324,000 Revolve360 Slim carseats over choking hazard.(Unsplash)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reported that the foam headrest on some models could be reached by children, posing a choking hazard. Evenflo stated, “When a child seated in certain Revolve360 Slim models can reach behind the cushion, pick and dislodge the foam from the headrest, it could pose a potential choking hazard if placed in the child’s mouth.”

Reports of foam access

According to the NHTSA report, Evenflo is aware of 11 reports where children accessed the foam in the headrest of the recalled carseat models and placed it in their mouth or nose. The report added, “Evenflo is also aware of twelve additional reports of children accessing the foam (though not ingesting it).” The company first received a report about this issue in October 2023.

Safety and affected models

Evenflo emphasized that the foam is not toxic, and the recall does not affect the safety or integrity of the carseat in the event of a crash. The recall only affects models sold in the US and Canada with model numbers beginning with 3681. Parents can check the model number on the white label located on the back of the carseat shell or in the instruction manual storage area, People magazine reported.

Also Read: Amazon recalls over 500K products in US amid fire and safety risks: Check full list of items pulled

Repair kit and temporary use

Evenflo is offering a free recall repair kit, which includes easy-to-follow instructions and a special tape seal to cover foam access points. The kits will ship in early November.

Until then, families can continue using their carseats if children cannot access the foam. The company said, “You can continue to use your car seat while you wait for your recall repair kit. Once it arrives, we encourage you to follow the instructions to apply the protective tape around the headrest. Please do not attempt to return your car seat to a retailer.”

Evenflo is taking steps to protect children from potential choking hazards while maintaining the car seat’s safety in crashes. Parents are encouraged to check their carseat models and apply the repair kit once available.

Also Read: Techie recalls ending a job interview after hiring manager pointed out his 3-minute delay: ‘If this is minute one..’

FAQs

Q. Which Evenflo carseat models are being recalled?

The recall affects Revolve360 Slim carseat models sold in the US and Canada with model numbers starting with 3681.

Q. Why is Evenflo recalling the Revolve360 Slim carseat?

Some children were able to access foam from the headrest, which could pose a potential choking hazard.

Q. What should parents do if they own a recalled car seat?

Evenflo is offering a free recall repair kit with instructions and tape to cover foam access points. The car seat can still be used as long as children cannot reach the foam.