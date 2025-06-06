Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
Why an office chair with headrest is crucial for spinal health; Top 8 picks to invest in your back

Neha Ravi Khandelwal
Jun 06, 2025 02:03 PM IST

An office chair with a headrest is more than just comfort. It supports spinal health, improves posture and brings real ease to daily sitting.

FAQs

Green Soul Jupiter Pro (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty|Seat Slider | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism|4D Armrest|Adjustable Lumbar|High Back|Grey

₹8,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

beAAtho® Verona Mesh High Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair | 3-Years Limited Warranty by beAAtho, Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Metal Base | Ideal for Office Work & Study (Grey)

₹4,498

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home | 3-Years Warranty | 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism [Heavy Duty Chromium Metal Base, Grey-White]

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Sleep Company Onyx Orthopedic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Adjustable Lumbar Support for Ergonomic Sitting Posture | High Back Office Chair for Work, Home, Study | Black & Grey

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Green Soul New York Superb Office Chair, High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 2D Adjustable Armrests & Lumbar Support, Knee-Tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base

₹7,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CELLBELL Tauras Lite C100 Mesh High Back Office Chair/Study Chair/Computer Chair/Revolving Chair/Desk Chair for Work from Home Metal Base Seat Height Adjustable Chair with 3 Years of Warranty Black

₹5,698

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey)

₹5,396

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DROGO Premium Ergonomic Office Chair for Work from Home, High Back Computer Chair with Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Support & Headrest, Flip-up Armrest & Recline | Mesh Chair for Office/Home (Teal)

₹13,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Sitting is a silent culprit. It creeps into your routine, adds hours to your workday and often leaves your back in knots. That’s exactly where the right office chair steps in, especially one with a headrest. It’s not just about looking professional in your video calls. A good office chair with a headrest cradles your neck, keeps your spine aligned and reduces pressure on your lower back.

The best office chair with a headrest combines form and function to support your back from morning emails to late-night spreadsheets.
The best office chair with a headrest combines form and function to support your back from morning emails to late-night spreadsheets.

For anyone working long hours from home or at the office, it’s worth paying attention to what you’re sitting on. When chosen right, an office chair for spinal health isn’t just about support, it can genuinely change how you feel by 6 PM. Below are eight picks that make sitting a lot less stressful.

 

Top 8 office chairs with headrests

 

1.

Green Soul Jupiter Pro (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty|Seat Slider | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism|4D Armrest|Adjustable Lumbar|High Back|Grey
This office chair with headrest blends functions with support in all the right places. The seat feels plush without sinking, while the mesh back keeps airflow steady. Designed for those long desk sessions, it has lumbar and arm adjustments that matter. A reliable pick for anyone serious about spinal health and office comfort.

Specifications

Recline Mechanism
Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt (up to 135°)
Armrests
4D Adjustable
Lumbar Support
2D Cushioned & Adjustable
Headrest
2D Adjustable
Green Soul Jupiter Pro (2024 Edition) | Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair for Work | 3 Year Warranty|Seat Slider | Multi-Lock Synchro Tilt Recline Mechanism|4D Armrest|Adjustable Lumbar|High Back|Grey

2.

beAAtho® Verona Mesh High Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair | 3-Years Limited Warranty by beAAtho, Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Metal Base | Ideal for Office Work & Study (Grey)
This office chair with a headrest adds decent support for casual workdays. It offers breathable mesh, a tilt mechanism that’s easy to use and a high back that encourages better posture. Lightweight yet sturdy, it’s a sensible pick for anyone looking for a budget-friendly office chair for comfort without compromising on basic spinal alignment.

Specifications

Recline Mechanism
Smart Tilt with Locking Feature
Back Support
Ergonomic Mesh with Nylon Frame
Headrest
Not Included
Weight Capacity
Approx. 100 to 110 Kilograms
beAAtho® Verona Mesh High Back Ergonomic Home Office Chair | 3-Years Limited Warranty by beAAtho, Tilting & Height Adjustable Mechanism, Heavy Duty Metal Base | Ideal for Office Work & Study (Grey)

3.

ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home | 3-Years Warranty | 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism [Heavy Duty Chromium Metal Base, Grey-White]
Built with a spine-conscious design, this office chair with a headrest offers a balance of firmness and flexibility. The seat feels plush but never traps heat, and the mesh back keeps things breathable. Its tilt lock, lumbar support and adjustable armrests bring long-haul comfort. A dependable pick for spinal health and everyday work at home or office.

Specifications

Headrest
2D Adjustable
Lumbar Support
Height Adjustable
Recline Mechanism
Tilt Lock Mechanism Weight
Capacity
Up to 120 Kilograms
ASTRIDE Ergofit Ergonomic Office Chair for Home | 3-Years Warranty | 2D Headrest, Adjustable Arms & Lumbar Support | Tilt Lock Mechanism [Heavy Duty Chromium Metal Base, Grey-White]

4.

The Sleep Company Onyx Orthopedic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Adjustable Lumbar Support for Ergonomic Sitting Posture | High Back Office Chair for Work, Home, Study | Black & Grey
This office chair with a headrest brings a different kind of comfort with its SmartGRID seat. It’s firm where needed and cushioned just right for long hours. The lumbar support holds the spine well, while the mesh keeps things breezy. An office chair for comfort and spinal health that feels custom without being complicated.

Specifications

Seat Material
Patented SmartGRID Technology
Lumbar Support
Adjustable
Armrests
2D Adjustable
Weight Capacity
Up to 150 Kilograms
The Sleep Company Onyx Orthopedic Office Chair | Patented SmartGRID Technology | Adjustable Lumbar Support for Ergonomic Sitting Posture | High Back Office Chair for Work, Home, Study | Black & Grey

5.

Green Soul New York Superb Office Chair, High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 2D Adjustable Armrests & Lumbar Support, Knee-Tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base
This office chair with a headrest is designed with the basics done right. The mesh back feels cool through long hours, and the knee tilt adds a natural recline. With adjustable arms and lumbar support that offer subtle firmness, it ticks all the boxes for anyone seeking a dependable office chair for home or serious desk time.

Specifications

Recline Mechanism
Knee-Tilt, 90° to 135° Lockable
Lumbar Support
Adjustable
Armrests
2D Adjustable
Weight Capacity
Up to 125 Kilograms
Green Soul New York Superb Office Chair, High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 2D Adjustable Armrests & Lumbar Support, Knee-Tilt Mechanism & Heavy Duty Metal Base

6.

CELLBELL Tauras Lite C100 Mesh High Back Office Chair/Study Chair/Computer Chair/Revolving Chair/Desk Chair for Work from Home Metal Base Seat Height Adjustable Chair with 3 Years of Warranty Black
This office chair for home use balances function and price well. The adjustable lumbar pad and cushioned headrest offer decent comfort for everyday desk hours. While the fabric seat feels basic, the chrome base and tilt mechanism make it a stable choice for light to moderate use. A straightforward office chair with a headrest for comfort without clutter.

Specifications

Headrest
Adjustable Cushioned
Lumbar Support
Height and Tension Adjustable
Recline Mechanism
Tilt up to 120 Degrees
Weight Capacity
Up to 105 Kilograms
CELLBELL Tauras Lite C100 Mesh High Back Office Chair/Study Chair/Computer Chair/Revolving Chair/Desk Chair for Work from Home Metal Base Seat Height Adjustable Chair with 3 Years of Warranty Black

7.

Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey)
This office chair with a headrest merges structure with comfort. The thick moulded cushion and adjustable lumbar support help align posture during long desk hours. While the design feels minimal, the tilt tension knob and high backrest make a difference. A reliable option for anyone looking for an office chair for spinal health that stays functional.

Specifications

Headrest Adjustable
Lumbar Support
Height
Adjustable
Recline Mechanism
Tilt up to 135° (Lock at 90°)
Weight Capacity
Up to 120 Kilograms
Da URBAN® Merlion Office Chair,High Back Mesh Ergonomic Home Office Desk Chair with 3 Years Warranty, Adjustable Armrests,Adjustable Lumbar Support,Tilt Lock Mechanism (Grey)

8.

DROGO Premium Ergonomic Office Chair for Work from Home, High Back Computer Chair with Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Support & Headrest, Flip-up Armrest & Recline | Mesh Chair for Office/Home (Teal)
This high-back office chair blends spine-friendly support with versatile adjustability. The breathable mesh keeps you cool, while the memory foam seat cushions long work hours. Flip-up armrests save space, and the 135-degree recline adds comfort. Durable and smooth, it’s ideal for home offices needing comfort and convenience.

Specifications

Lumbar Support
Adjustable (5 cm)
Armrests
Flip-up, padded
Recline Range
Up to 135 degrees
Weight Capacity
Up to 120 Kilograms
DROGO Premium Ergonomic Office Chair for Work from Home, High Back Computer Chair with Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Support & Headrest, Flip-up Armrest & Recline | Mesh Chair for Office/Home (Teal)

How to select the right office chair with a headrest?

Look for ergonomic features like adjustable headrest height and angle to fit your neck comfortably. Consider lumbar support, seat cushioning, and material breathability. Also, check weight capacity and swivel functionality for smooth movement. A chair that supports your posture reduces fatigue during long hours.

 

What factors determine the best office chair with a headrest for home or office?

Focus on comfort features such as padded headrests, adjustable armrests, and reclining options. Durability matters, so opt for sturdy frame materials and quality casters. Size and style should suit your workspace. Lastly, consider warranty and ease of assembly for hassle-free use.

 

Best office chair with headrest: FAQs

  • Why is a headrest important in an office chair?

    A headrest supports your neck and head, helping reduce strain during long hours of sitting. It promotes better posture and prevents neck pain, making your work experience more comfortable and healthier.

  • Can I adjust the headrest on an office chair?

    Most quality chairs offer adjustable headrests that move up, down, or tilt. This flexibility allows you to customise support to your height and preferred sitting posture, enhancing overall comfort.

  • What materials are best for headrest comfort?

    Breathable mesh or memory foam cushions are ideal for headrests. Mesh keeps you cool, while the memory foam offers soft, contouring support. Both materials help avoid discomfort from prolonged use.

  • How do I know if an office chair with a headrest fits my workspace?

    Measure your desk height and available space. Check the chair’s dimensions, including back height and width, to ensure it fits comfortably without restricting movement. Consider swivel and tilt features for better usability.

The author of this article holds a Masters Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

