Facebook and Instagram down; frustrated users complain about system failures

Facebook and Instagram users encountered major disruptions on Tuesday morning, starting around 9 a.m. ET. Many reported trouble logging into Facebook, while others noticed Instagram comments disappearing. The widespread issues quickly drew attention as users shared their frustrations online. On Tuesday morning, users experienced major disruptions on Facebook and Instagram.(Representation Image- Unsplash )

Also Read: Pope Francis' doctors make startling revelation, say wanted to stop his treatment so he could 'die in peace'

Instagram and Facebook face severe outage

The outage has affected over 500 Instagram accounts with users complaining about not being able to interact with posts via comments. Meanwhile, Facebook users experienced issues with logging into their accounts and with their feeds. The users have bombarded the platforms with user complaints in the past 24 hours as the issue persists.

Instagram appeared to be severely affected as compared to Facebook as the issues related to the former Meta-owned platform garnered more attention. Meta is yet to release a statement explaining either the cause or resolution of the outage, as reported by Newsweek.

Social media outages can happen due to a combination of technical faults, hardware malfunctions, and human mistakes. Software glitches, server setting errors, and network failures are common causes of disruptions. Equipment breakdowns, such as faulty servers or networking issues, can also lead to widespread downtime.

Moreover, mistakes like accidental data removal or improper system updates can trigger unexpected service interruptions. Other factors, including traffic spikes, security issues, and internet infrastructure problems, can further impact platform stability.

Also Read: Trump makes big statement on Mike Waltz amid resignation calls over secret war plans leak; ‘He has learned a lesson’

Netizens react to Instagram, Facebook down

A user wrote on X, “Everyone running to twitter to see if Instagram is down again for like the 4th time in the last week.” A second user wrote, “Me turning my wifi on and off thinking my comments on Instagram will show up… WTF is going on Zuck??” A third user wrote, “Is Instagram down? I can’t see some peoples stories nor can i see comments.”

Another user wrote, “is anybodys facebook down this morning.” while another user wrote, “Facebook down, insta down, whatsapp chats malfunctioning, Claude down… Test 1 2 3, is X up?”