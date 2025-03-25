Trump makes big statement on Mike Waltz amid resignation calls over secret war plans leak; ‘He has learned a lesson’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday defended National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, a day after it was revealed that he added the editor-in-chief of Atlantic magazine to a chat group where top US national security officials discussed plans about attacking the Houthis in Yemen earlier this month. Donald Trump pointed out that it was the “only glitch in two months” following his presidency, “and it turned out not to be a serious one.”(AFP)

In an interview with NBC News on Tuesday, Trump called Waltz “a good man,” adding that he “has learned a lesson.”

The President further stated that the outcome of the March 15 airstrikes, which he called “perfectly successful,” was not affected at all following the inclusion of journalist Jeffrey Goldberg in a Signal group. The group also included Vice President JD Vance, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

White House issues fresh statement on war plans leak blunder

Trump's remarks come after White House issued a new statement on Tuesday over the alleged blunder. Earlier, the National Security Council stated that The Atlantic's story seemed to be a “authentic message chain.”

Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary for the White House, said: “Jeffrey Goldberg is well-known for his sensationalist spin.”

Taking to X, she even shared three “facts about his latest story”.

According to Leavitt, the White House Counsel's Office has given advice on different channels for Trump's top officials to interact “as safely and efficiently as possible.” She also noted that no “war plans” were discussed or secret data was sent to the thread.

Citing the National Security Council, she said that the White House is conducting an investigation into how Goldberg’s number was accidentally added to the thread.

“Thanks to the strong and decisive leadership of President Trump, and everyone in the group, the Houthi strikes were successful and effective. Terrorists were killed and that’s what matters most to President Trump,” she added.

Pete Hegseth slams Atlantic as Democrats call for Waltz resignation

Meanwhile, Democrats on the House Armed Services Committee are demanding Waltz's resignation following alleged “outrageous national security breach.”

“We need a full investigation and hearing into this on the House Armed Services Committee, ASAP,” the Democrat added.

Following The Atlantic's story, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, blasted the magazine and told reporters that “nobody was texting war plans.”

He called Goldberg a “deceitful and highly discredited journalist who’s made a profession of peddling hoaxes time and time again.”