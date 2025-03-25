Hillary Clinton's cheeky dig at Trump admin's war plans scandal backfires despite ‘but her emails’ trend on X

Hillary Clinton, the former Secretary of State, gave a surprising response to reports that the Trump's administration's top officials accidently added a journalist to a group chat where they were discussing classified US military plans regarding strikes in Yemen. Hillary Clinton's sly jab at Trump administration backfired, with many X users pointing out her use of a private server to keep top-secret government data.(REUTERS)

Clinton expressed shock after Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor of Atlantic magazine, revealed that he mistakenly added to a group chat with Trump's entire defense staff discussing a military assault on Yemen.

Taking to X, the former First Lady, who lost 2016 presidential race to Trump, reacted to Goldberg's article, saying: “You have got to be kidding me,” with the big eyes emoji. Her post has garnered over 9.9 million views.

Clinton reacts after ‘but her emails’ starts trending on X

Clinton was targeted by detractors during her presidential campaign over usage of a private email server while serving as secretary of state. She was accused of violating state process and protocol.

While Clinton was not charged for using the private email, it became a major issue of debate during her campaign.

Since then Democratic supporters have been using the slogan “but her emails” to criticise what they see as hypocrisy within the Republican Party. Following The Atlantic's report, ‘but her emails’ started trending on X.

Hillary Clinton faces backlash over her cheeky dig

However, Clinton's sly jab at Trump administration backfired, with many X users pointing out her use of a private server to keep top-secret government data.

“Welcome to the “Maybe Sit This One Out” Hall of Fame,” wrote Christian Schneider, a columnist for the National Review.

Liz Mair, ex-Libertarian communications director, reminded Clinton of her own misdeeds. “Lady, it's best to stand back and watch when someone you hate is hanging themselves, not shift the focus back to yourself and your own misdeeds.”

In addition, New York Young Republicans member Michael J. Morrison claimed to be “old enough to remember when you used a server in your basement and nothing happened to you.”

Trump administration under fire

Goldberg claimed that he got messages from Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth in the group chat about highly confidential military preparations to target the Houthis in Yemen. Other officials who were part of the group chat included Vice President JD Vance, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Secretary of State Marco Antonio Rubio.

The Trump administration has been facing harsh criticism amid concerns around security and legality.

When Trump was asked about the alleged scandal, he said, “I don't know anything about it. I'm not a big fan of The Atlantic. To me it's a magazine that's going out of business. But I know nothing about it.”