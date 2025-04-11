Facebook 'Internet Tracking' settlement payment checks are being sent out: Did you get yours?

After years of legal back-and-forth, Facebook users across the US are now beginning to receive settlement payments from the long-running “Internet Tracking” class-action lawsuit. The case stems from allegations that Facebook violated privacy laws by tracking users’ browsing activity on third-party websites—even after they had logged out of their accounts, as reported by NBC Chicago. Facebook users in the US are finally starting to get settlement payouts from the protracted "Internet Tracking" class-action lawsuit after years of legal back and forth. (Unsplash )

The settlement, totaling $90 million, was finalised after Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook Inc.) agreed to resolve the claims without admitting wrongdoing.

The lawsuit covers activity that took place between April 2010 and September 2011, during which Facebook allegedly used cookies and social plug-ins to collect detailed user data without proper consent. The information, plaintiffs argued, was used to build advertising profiles, giving Facebook an unfair commercial advantage at the expense of user privacy.

Individuals who filed valid claims before the 2022 deadline are now reporting receipt of their payments via paper checks or digital deposits through platforms like PayPal, Venmo, or direct bank transfers. While the exact payment amounts vary, many recipients are seeing deposits around $30 to $40, depending on how many people submitted claims and the extent of their activity during the eligible timeframe.

The payout process began nearly three years after claims were initially submitted, reflecting the complex nature of class-action litigation. Anyone who believes they were eligible but has not yet received payment is encouraged to check the official settlement website or contact the claims administrator for updates.

It’s important to note that this settlement is separate from the larger $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement related to the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Users who filed for both should track each claim individually.