Fact Check: Glock discontinuing most handguns to launch new 'V Models'? Here's the truth

Over the past few days, a claim has gone viral on social media that Austrian weapons manufacturer Glock GmbH is set to discontinue most of their existing commercial handguns. An Instagram account called glockstore, where the claim originated, said that the discontinuation is part of an overhaul in which a new 'V Model' series will be launched in place of the legacy model. A G19X at the Glock booth on the exhibit floor of the Association of the US Army Defense Show in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. (Representational)(Bloomberg)

However, the claims are unverified and no official announcement from Glock GmbH has confirmed this, as of now. There are also no reports from credible news agencies about Glock making such a move. However, Glock has indeed announced the discontinuation of some legacy guns on their website recently.

The viral post read: "HUGE NEWS: We have received news that as of November 30th all Glocks are discontinued except 43, 43X, 48X. All Glocks will be replaced with new Glock 'V Models.' These will have changes that prevent switching conversion. At launch, all will be NON-MOS. No pricing changes."

A disclaimer was also added next, saying: “Still working to confirm the new information.”

Glock Discontinuations: What We Know So Far

Despite there being no official statement about the discontinuation, Glock has indeed announced that they plan to discontinue several of their legacy models. According to a list of handguns that are set to the discontinued have also been put up on the website of Glock.

However, other big claims, such as the launch of the new "V Model" still lacks confirmation.

Glock Handguns Discontinued: Full List

According to a report by The Truth About Guns, most of the affected models are from the Gen 3 and Gen 4 series. Some Gen 5 SKUs are also affected. Here's a full list of models discontinued from each generation.

Gen3 Models

G17L – Classic / Gen3

G20 – Gen3 / Gen4

G21 – Gen3 / Gen4

G22 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5

G24

G27 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5

G29 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5

G30 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5

G31 – Gen3 / Gen4

G32 – Gen3 / Gen4

G33 – Gen3 / Gen4

G34 – Gen3 / Gen4

G35 – Gen3 / Gen4

G36 / G36 FGR

G37 – Gen3 / Gen4

G38 / G39

Gen4 Models

G17 – Gen4

G17 MOS – Gen4 / Gen5

G19 – Gen4

G19 MOS – Gen4

G20 – Gen3 / Gen4

G21 – Gen3 / Gen4

G22 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5

G23 – Gen4

G26 – Gen4

G27 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5

G29 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5

G30 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5

G31 – Gen3 / Gen4

G32 – Gen3 / Gen4

G33 – Gen3 / Gen4

G34 – Gen3 / Gen4

G34 MOS – Gen4 / Gen5

G35 – Gen3 / Gen4

G37 – Gen3 / Gen4

G40 MOS – Gen4

G41 – Gen4 / Gen4 MOS

Gen5 Models

G17 MOS – Gen4 / Gen5

G22 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5

G22 MOS – Gen5

G27 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5

G29 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5

G30 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5

G34 MOS – Gen4 / Gen5

G49

