Fact Check: Glock discontinuing most handguns to launch new 'V Models'? Here's the truth
Claims that Glock GmbH will discontinue most handguns for new 'V Model' series is unconfirmed. But the company has announced discontinuation of some models.
Over the past few days, a claim has gone viral on social media that Austrian weapons manufacturer Glock GmbH is set to discontinue most of their existing commercial handguns. An Instagram account called glockstore, where the claim originated, said that the discontinuation is part of an overhaul in which a new 'V Model' series will be launched in place of the legacy model.
However, the claims are unverified and no official announcement from Glock GmbH has confirmed this, as of now. There are also no reports from credible news agencies about Glock making such a move. However, Glock has indeed announced the discontinuation of some legacy guns on their website recently.
The viral post read: "HUGE NEWS: We have received news that as of November 30th all Glocks are discontinued except 43, 43X, 48X. All Glocks will be replaced with new Glock 'V Models.' These will have changes that prevent switching conversion. At launch, all will be NON-MOS. No pricing changes."
A disclaimer was also added next, saying: “Still working to confirm the new information.”
Glock Discontinuations: What We Know So Far
Despite there being no official statement about the discontinuation, Glock has indeed announced that they plan to discontinue several of their legacy models. According to a list of handguns that are set to the discontinued have also been put up on the website of Glock.
However, other big claims, such as the launch of the new "V Model" still lacks confirmation.
Glock Handguns Discontinued: Full List
According to a report by The Truth About Guns, most of the affected models are from the Gen 3 and Gen 4 series. Some Gen 5 SKUs are also affected. Here's a full list of models discontinued from each generation.
Also read: Who is Chandler Langevin, US politician who called for mass deportation of Indians?
Gen3 Models
G17L – Classic / Gen3
G20 – Gen3 / Gen4
G21 – Gen3 / Gen4
G22 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5
G24
G27 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5
G29 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5
G30 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5
G31 – Gen3 / Gen4
G32 – Gen3 / Gen4
G33 – Gen3 / Gen4
G34 – Gen3 / Gen4
G35 – Gen3 / Gen4
G36 / G36 FGR
G37 – Gen3 / Gen4
G38 / G39
Gen4 Models
G17 – Gen4
G17 MOS – Gen4 / Gen5
G19 – Gen4
G19 MOS – Gen4
G20 – Gen3 / Gen4
G21 – Gen3 / Gen4
G22 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5
G23 – Gen4
G26 – Gen4
G27 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5
G29 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5
G30 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5
G31 – Gen3 / Gen4
G32 – Gen3 / Gen4
G33 – Gen3 / Gen4
G34 – Gen3 / Gen4
G34 MOS – Gen4 / Gen5
G35 – Gen3 / Gen4
G37 – Gen3 / Gen4
G40 MOS – Gen4
G41 – Gen4 / Gen4 MOS
Gen5 Models
G17 MOS – Gen4 / Gen5
G22 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5
G22 MOS – Gen5
G27 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5
G29 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5
G30 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5
G34 MOS – Gen4 / Gen5
G49
G17L – Classic / Gen3
G20 – Gen3 / Gen4
G21 – Gen3 / Gen4
G22 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5
G24
G27 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5
G29 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5
G30 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5
G31 – Gen3 / Gen4
G32 – Gen3 / Gen4
G33 – Gen3 / Gen4
G34 – Gen3 / Gen4
G35 – Gen3 / Gen4
G36 / G36 FGR
G37 – Gen3 / Gen4
G38 / G39
Gen4 Models
G17 – Gen4
G17 MOS – Gen4 / Gen5
G19 – Gen4
G19 MOS – Gen4
G20 – Gen3 / Gen4
G21 – Gen3 / Gen4
G22 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5
G23 – Gen4
G26 – Gen4
G27 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5
G29 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5
G30 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5
G31 – Gen3 / Gen4
G32 – Gen3 / Gen4
G33 – Gen3 / Gen4
G34 – Gen3 / Gen4
G34 MOS – Gen4 / Gen5
G35 – Gen3 / Gen4
G37 – Gen3 / Gen4
G40 MOS – Gen4
G41 – Gen4 / Gen4 MOS
Gen5 Models
G17 MOS – Gen4 / Gen5
G22 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5
G22 MOS – Gen5
G27 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5
G29 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5
G30 – Gen3 / Gen4 / Gen5
G34 MOS – Gen4 / Gen5
G49