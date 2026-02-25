Fact checking Trump's SOTU speech live: His remarks on Iran, tariffs, ICE, Supreme Court, and more
Donald Trump’s SOTU comes amid record-low approval and voter backlash; CNN says he knows the stakes ahead of the 2026 midterms.
President Donald Trump on Tuesday delivers the annual State of the Union Address at a joint session of the US Congress at the US Capitol. Earlier on Monday, Trump had told reporters that it would be a "long speech" and the address is expected to go on for at least 90 to 120 minutes.
Picking up from a Trump official who told CNN that the President is aware of the "importance of his address" tonight, the President touched on the key talking points from what his administration has achieved in his first year in office.
However, his speech, as usual, is full of claims and allegations that require either fact-checking or further contextualization. Here we are looking at the claims made by Trump and the truth behind them.
Trump SOTU Speech Fact Checked
Trump's SOTU speech begun at 9pm ET from the Capitol Hill.
How Important Is Trump's SOTU Speech
Trump's State of the Union Speech comes at a time when the President's favorability rating is the lowest since he took office in January 2025. Many of Trump's supporters have turned against him over the affordability crisis and the ongoing immigration raids in multiple states.
Also read: Who is Claire Lai? 5 things to know about Jimmy Lai's daughter ahead of her State of the Union appearance
As the Republican Party prepares for the primary elections ahead of the 2026 midterm, Trump's speech on Tuesday is expected to be a call to action for many. Thus, CNN reported in the wake of the speech that Trump is aware of the stakes and will look to address it in the speech. “The speech is going to be on the offensive because it is Trump,” the advisor.
One White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, expressed concern that Trump will speak about how he purportedly does not get credit for the work he has done. “I worry that the speech will devolve into complaints about how no one gives him enough credit,” the advisor said.
Notably, the Democratic lawmakers boycotting Trump's speech have planned multiple counterprograms to broadcast with the SOTU speech. Additionally, the Democratic National Committee confirmed that Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger would deliver the Democratic rebuttal to the speech.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has over four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports and major breaking news. He has previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, and context. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, and sports.Read More