close_game
close_game
News / World News / Us News / Families of 100+ Covid patients who died at the New York State Veterans Home file lawsuit

Families of 100+ Covid patients who died at the New York State Veterans Home file lawsuit

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Nov 13, 2023 10:54 PM IST

The lawsuit claims that at least 350 veterans and staff living in the facility had got infected with Covid during the pandemic.

Families of more than 100 veterans who died at the New York State Veterans Home at St. Albans in Queens, during the covid pandemic in 2020, have filed lawsuit. The veterans home is owned by the New York State Department of Health.

The veterans' home is owned by the New York State Department of Health.(Website of The New York State Veterans Homes)
The veterans' home is owned by the New York State Department of Health.(Website of The New York State Veterans Homes)

According to a report by NY Breaking, the lawsuit claims that at least 350 veterans and staff living in the facility had got infected with Covid. The families have claimed that the seriously ill veterans were not provided proper treatment due to which they died.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

"Due to the defendant’s deliberate indifference, palpable by their shocking actions and glaring omissions, the NYS-VH became a hotbed of infection for its veterans/residents who were unnecessarily exposed and infected with (covid), ultimately becoming a death sentence for 100 veterans of our country," reads the lawsuit.

As per the report, families have claimed that they were not giving information of the veterans' Covid infection. They have highlighted they were given the details only after the deaths of the veterans.

ALSO READ| Jewish cemetery desecrated in Ohio amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war

A veteran named Robert A. Loria had died in the facility on April 14, 2020 due to health complications caused by Covid. His sister, Louise Loria Hanel is named as a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

“Robert A. Loria’s family was never notified that he was ill or that he even tested positive for COVID-19. The plaintiff, Louise Loria Hanel, recently received a phone call informing her that he had passed away,” states the lawsuit.

The second named plaintiff in the lawsuit, is Yvonne Maria Parson who is the daughter of veteran James Hutcherson who had died on April 8, 2020 at the New York State Veterans Home at St. Albans.

"In the days leading up to his death, it was noted that Mr. Hutcherson was refusing meals and fluids. However, his medical record contains no documentation supporting that the physician was informed of his increased risk of dehydration,” alleges the lawsuit.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out