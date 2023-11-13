Families of 100+ Covid patients who died at the New York State Veterans Home file lawsuit

Families of more than 100 veterans who died at the New York State Veterans Home at St. Albans in Queens, during the covid pandemic in 2020, have filed lawsuit. The veterans home is owned by the New York State Department of Health. The veterans' home is owned by the New York State Department of Health.(Website of The New York State Veterans Homes)

According to a report by NY Breaking, the lawsuit claims that at least 350 veterans and staff living in the facility had got infected with Covid. The families have claimed that the seriously ill veterans were not provided proper treatment due to which they died.

"Due to the defendant’s deliberate indifference, palpable by their shocking actions and glaring omissions, the NYS-VH became a hotbed of infection for its veterans/residents who were unnecessarily exposed and infected with (covid), ultimately becoming a death sentence for 100 veterans of our country," reads the lawsuit.

As per the report, families have claimed that they were not giving information of the veterans' Covid infection. They have highlighted they were given the details only after the deaths of the veterans.

ALSO READ| Jewish cemetery desecrated in Ohio amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war

A veteran named Robert A. Loria had died in the facility on April 14, 2020 due to health complications caused by Covid. His sister, Louise Loria Hanel is named as a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

“Robert A. Loria’s family was never notified that he was ill or that he even tested positive for COVID-19. The plaintiff, Louise Loria Hanel, recently received a phone call informing her that he had passed away,” states the lawsuit.

The second named plaintiff in the lawsuit, is Yvonne Maria Parson who is the daughter of veteran James Hutcherson who had died on April 8, 2020 at the New York State Veterans Home at St. Albans.

"In the days leading up to his death, it was noted that Mr. Hutcherson was refusing meals and fluids. However, his medical record contains no documentation supporting that the physician was informed of his increased risk of dehydration,” alleges the lawsuit.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!