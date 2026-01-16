Family self-deports from US after 11-year wait for Green Card, details 'stressful' experience

A family that spent 11 years in the U.S. waiting for a Green Card has decided to self-deport, a member said in a Reddit post. In the post, the Reddit user called the experience “stressful” and emblematic of frustrations facing many immigrants today. Family chooses to self deport from U.S. amid prolonged immigration backlog after more than a decade in limbo. (AFP)

The family shared the decision in a post on the USCIS subreddit detailing the emotional and bureaucratic toll of the process.

Read more: Green card update: Any relief for Indian applicants? All on new visa bulletin

“Today, this country is all about wars, terrorism, taxation…” The user described having their asylum approved after eight and a half years, only to continue waiting for the Green Card (Form I-485) for months after an interview.

They wrote that after nearly 11 years of living in the U.S. with lawful status but without permanent residency, their family chose to “self-deport” due to urgent personal circumstances and the psychological toll of the wait.

The post read, “We can not wait any longer, we don't want to die by waiting for a green card, we are not animals, we are human beings, please understand us... The immigration system is rigged and corrupt.”

The user further criticizes the stress of living in the country and writes, “Many people died to build a good country, but when we look at today, this country is all about wars, terrorism, taxation without representation and so on. It's very sad to see ...”