FAMU shooting update: What happened at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee today? First details emerge

Florida A&M University issued an update after fears of a shooting at the Tallahassee campus emerged on Thursday. The univeristy, referred to as FAMU, initially reported police activity near FAMU Villages and Bragg Stadium. However, it did not mention a shooting incident. A shelter in place was ordered. Police activity was reported at Florida A&M University on Thursday (X)

FAMU shooting update “Police activity near FAMU Villages &,Bragg Stadium. Please avoid area as a law enforcement presence is in the area. Shelter in place,” FAMU wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

However, minutes later. the university said that normal operations could be continued after a brief investigation.

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“Update on Police Activity Bragg Stadium, FAMU Villages, Gaither Gymnasium Complex, Gaither Office & Classroom, Rattler Pointe A:All Clear. Please return to normal operations,” the latest notice read.

Where is Florida A&M University?

Florida A&M University is located in Tallahassee, Florida. Its main campus sits on one of the highest hills in Tallahassee, just south of the Florida State Capitol. The university’s primary address is: 1601 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32307.

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It also has additional campuses and facilities in places like Orlando (law school) and cities including Miami, Tampa, and Jacksonville for specialized programs.

Shooting last month On March 29, four people were injured in a shooting near Florida A&M University after gunfire broke out at a crowded house party. According to the Tallahassee Police Department (TPD), officers near the Bond Community heard multiple gunshots around 3:36 AM local time and responded to a residence in the 500 block of Osceola Street.

"Among the crowd, officers located two individuals, an adult male and a female, who had sustained gunshot wounds," TPD wrote in an emailed case update to Tallahassee Democrat. "Officers immediately provided medical care. Both victims had non-life-threatening injuries."

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Authorities later confirmed that a total of four adults were injured, all with non-life-threatening wounds.

Police emphasized that the shooting did not take place on university property, though it occurred close to campus near Althea Gibson Way, not far from FAMU’s softball facilities.

"Police activity near Osceola St and Althea Gibson Way," the alert stated. “Be advised this is an off campus incident. Avoid the area or shelter in place if nearby.”

TPD Watch Commander Damon Miller said investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting. He confirmed that all victims were adults and that no arrests had been made at the time of reporting.

The incident was one of two shootings in Tallahassee that morning. Earlier, the Florida State University Police Department responded to a separate shooting that left one person injured.