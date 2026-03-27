FaZe Clan drama escalates as ex-members get surprise damage checks months after leaving

FaZe Clan has reportedly sent invoices to former members FaZe Adapt, JasonTheWeen, Stable Ronaldo, Lacy, and Silky for property damages following their group exit from the organization in late 2025, according to Sportskeeda. FaZe Clan is an American professional esports and entertainment organization. (Wikimedia Commons)

A Breakdown That Broke the Roster The roots of the conflict lie in a bitter contract dispute with FaZe Clan's parent company, GameSquare. According to TOI, the departing creators were presented with revised terms that would have required them to hand over 20% of their individual earnings to the organization. Unwilling to accept the new conditions, the creators collectively walked away, triggering one of the most talked-about exits in esports history.

Invoices and Accusations In the weeks following the departure, FaZe Clan reportedly moved to recover losses by sending property damage invoices to the ex-members. The move was widely perceived as retaliatory, drawing sharp criticism from fans and industry observers alike. The invoices have added a legal dimension to what was already a deeply personal and public falling-out.

Banks Fires Back FaZe Clan co-founder Richard "FaZe Banks" Bengston addressed the controversy, saying, "I find you guys to have insane egos. I think it’s disgusting. It makes me sick to my stomach that your guys’ relationship with each other, with every other streamer, and your community included, is so incredibly fake.”

He publicly labelled the departing creators as "ungrateful," asserting that the organization had stood behind them for years, absorbing significant financial losses and personal debts in the process.

Also Read: FaZe Clan controversy: What’s going on and why members are leaving

About FaZe Clan FaZe Clan is an American professional esports and entertainment organization founded on May 30, 2010, as FaZe Sniping. It started as a small Call of Duty trickshotting and montage group on YouTube and grew into one of the most recognizable names in gaming.

By Vidushi Mishra