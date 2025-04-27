FBI director Kash Patel assures 'full support' to India on Pahalgam attack: 'Reminder of...'

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Kash Patel condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack, calling it a “reminder of the constant threats that the world faces from the evil of terrorism”. US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director Kash Patel(X/@Kash_Patel, AFP)

“The FBI sends our condolences to all the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir -- and will continue offering our full support to the Indian government. This is a reminder of the constant threats our world faces from the evils of terrorism. Pray for those affected. Thank you to the men and women of law enforcement who answer the call in moments like these,” Patel said in an X post.

The Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed, has drawn widespread condemnation from countries across the world.

US President Donald Trump spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 23 and condemned the terror attack.

“President Donald Trump @realDonaldTrump @POTUS called PM @narendramodi and conveyed his deepest condolences at the loss of innocent lives in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. President Trump strongly condemned the terror attack and expressed full support to India to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack. India and the United States stand together in the fight against terror,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

On Friday, Trump reacted to the terror attack, calling it a “bad one”.

“I am very close to India, and I'm very close to Pakistan, and they've had that fight for a thousand years in Kashmir. Kashmir has been going on for a thousand years, probably longer than that. That was a bad one (terrorist attack), Trump was quoted by ANI as saying.

ALSO READ: Ceasefire pact under strain as India returns Pakistani salvo at Line of Control

“There have been tensions on that border for 1,500 years. It's been the same, but I am sure they'll figure it out one way or the other. I know both leaders. There's great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been,” he added.

ALSO READ: Houses razed, 60 raids, Pak nationals deported: Crackdown over Pahalgam attack

India-Pakistan border tensions

The tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated after the terror attack. New Delhi took big punitive action against Pakistan, including the expulsion of Pakistani military attaches, suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 and immediate shutting down of the Attari land-transit post.

ALSO READ: Traders shut shops as bandh observed in Amritsar against Pahalgam terror attack

While addressing a public meeting in Bihar's Madhubani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to “identify, track and punish” every terrorist and their backers involved in the attack.

“Friends, today from the soil of Bihar, I say to the whole world India will identify, track, and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism,” he said.

Pakistan on Thursday threatened to suspend the Simla Agreement and put other bilateral accords with India on hold. Pakistan also suspended all trade, closed its airspace for Indian airlines.

(With PTI inputs)

