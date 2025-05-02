FBI issues nationwide warning for new scam; older Americans affected

The FBI is alerting Americans to a growing scam involving fake discount medical insurance plans that have already defrauded people across the country out of millions of dollars. The con targets vulnerable individuals looking for affordable healthcare, luring them in with promises of low premiums and comprehensive coverage but delivering nothing in return. The seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on the J. Edgar Hoover Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) building in Washington, DC, US, on Monday, March 10, 2025. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

“The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) warns the public of discount medical insurance scams. Discount medical insurance scams involve misleading or fraudulent offers for medical insurance plans that promise reduced rates on legitimate medical insurance but do not provide any actual medical insurance coverage, resulting in millions of dollars in losses annually,” the FBI warned.

“These scams often target people who are looking for more affordable healthcare options and use misleading tactics such as stating to be a legitimate medical insurance provider, pressuring people to sign up quickly due to time limited special rates, or promising free services with hidden fees to lure people to sign up.”

“A typical discount medical insurance scam begins with unsolicited contact via calls, texts, or emails from unknown businesses offering special deals or discounted medical insurance,” they added.

Fake insurance plans leave victims paying out of pocket

Cleaveland.com cited a couple in Pennsylvania who were told they needed to enrol immediately to secure a discounted rate. Believing they were fully covered, they visited the ER and followed up with their primary care doctor, only to later find out the plan offered zero reimbursement, leaving them to foot the entire bill.

Similar thing in Texas, where an elderly man saw an ad claiming to offer help with groceries and gas. The catch? He had to sign up for a dental insurance plan. After realizing the offer was bogus, he tried to cancel but was ignored—eventually canceling his credit card just to stop the charges.

Washington state authorities have already taken action against one such fraudulent company, issuing a cease-and-desist order after receiving more than 100 consumer complaints.

The agency is urging anyone who suspects they may have fallen victim to this scam to file a report with the Internet Crime Complaint Centre as soon as possible.