Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, May 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Major alert! FBI swarms Palm Springs fertility clinic bomber's house, declares area ‘blast zone’

ByShweta Kukreti
May 18, 2025 10:35 PM IST

The suspected bomber, who set up a car bomb outside a IVF clinic in Palm Springs on Saturday, has been identified as 25-year-old man from Southern California.

The suspected bomber, who set up a car bomb outside a IVF clinic in Palm Springs on Saturday, has been identified as 25-year-old man from Southern California. He killed himself and injured four others in the attack, NY Post reported, citing sources.

FBI officials surrounded Palm Springs fertility clinic bomber's house and evacuated the area on Saturday, designating it a “blast zone,” according to ABC7.(REUTERS)
FBI officials surrounded Palm Springs fertility clinic bomber's house and evacuated the area on Saturday, designating it a “blast zone,” according to ABC7.(REUTERS)

According to law enforcement authorities who spoke to The Post, Guy Edward Bartkus of Twentynine Palms is suspected of setting up an explosive device in his vehicle outside the American Reproductive Centers, which conducts egg collections and IVF treatments.

Palm Springs fertility clinic explosion: FBI raids suspect's house

Fearing that he might have left bombs behind, FBI officials surrounded his house and evacuated the area on Saturday, designating it a “blast zone,” according to ABC7.

The FBI is conducting the investigation, according to Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the Los Angeles Field Office. However, Davis did not specify if the search operation was directly related to the deadly explosion outside an IVF clinic in Palm Springs.

Earlier, the FBI that the suspect was the only person killed in the explosion. Armoured vehicles and tactical teams, including fully equipped bomb squad personnel, encircled the residence.

Officials shouted “fire in the hole,” which is typical during a carefully planned detonation, and those on the ground heard a huge bang, according to the station.

Also Read: Is Annabelle responsible for Louisiana plantation house fire, New Orleans prison break? Evil doll's tour sparks panic

What we know about Guy Edward Bartkus' house

Edward Bartkus' residence is just an hour from the American Reproductive Centers, where the FBI has classified a bombing as a “intentional act of terrorism.”

Around 11 am, firefighters arrived at the reproductive health clinic following the explosion.

Photos and videos from the site showed debris and shattered glass scattered on the roadway in front of the facility.

Residents informed The Desert Sun that smoke was visible after the blast.

Police discovered two rifles, an AR-style rifle and an AK-47, along with ammo adjacent to the detonated truck, LA Times reported, citing an internal briefing.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
News / World News / US News / Major alert! FBI swarms Palm Springs fertility clinic bomber's house, declares area ‘blast zone’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 18, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On