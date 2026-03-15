FCC Chair Brendan Carr's final warning to US broadcasters over ‘fake news’ amid Iran war: ‘they will lose…’

The threat he posed elicited a response from US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who called the threat an unlawful intimidation of free speech and referred to the action as being “straight out of the authoritarian playbook”.

Carr, the chair of the Federal Communications Commission ( FCC ), shared on social media that broadcasters disseminating “fake news” have an opportunity to amend their practices before their license renewals. He emphasized, "The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not.”

Brendan Carr, the communications licensing chief of the Trump administration, issued a stern warning to the US broadcasting sector on Saturday, stating that he may revoke the spectrum permits of broadcasters who he described as promoting “hoaxes and news distortions”.

Trump tears into NYT, WSJ over ‘misleading’ coverage The FCC oversees the electromagnetic spectrum, commonly referred to as the airwaves, which encompasses “commercial and non-commercial fixed and mobile wireless services, broadcast television and radio, satellite and other services” as stipulated in the Communications Act of 1934.

Carr's warning comes in the context of ongoing grievances expressed by Trump and his officials regarding their portrayal by what they dismissively refer to as "the mainstream media," as well as what they perceive as unfavorable or unpatriotic reporting on the situation in Iran.

Taking to Truth Social, Trump complained about “misleading” coverage amid the US' ongoing operation in Iran. Carr copies the President's post, in which Trump wrote: on Saturday, “Yet again, an intentionally misleading headline by the Fake News Media about the five tanker planes that were supposedly struck down at an Airport in Saudi Arabia, and of no further use.”

Trump specifically mentioned the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal in his post, asserting that they "and other Lowlife 'Papers' and Media actually want us to lose the War," describing the reporting from these outlets as "the exact opposite of the actual facts!"

“They are truly sick and demented people that have no idea the damage they cause the United States of America,” the POTUS said.