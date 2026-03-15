FCC Chair Brendan Carr's final warning to US broadcasters over ‘fake news’ amid Iran war: ‘they will lose…’
Brendan Carr, FCC chair, threatened to revoke licenses of broadcasters spreading fake news. He stated that they must operate in the public interest.
Brendan Carr, the communications licensing chief of the Trump administration, issued a stern warning to the US broadcasting sector on Saturday, stating that he may revoke the spectrum permits of broadcasters who he described as promoting “hoaxes and news distortions”.
Carr, the chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), shared on social media that broadcasters disseminating “fake news” have an opportunity to amend their practices before their license renewals. He emphasized, "The law is clear. Broadcasters must operate in the public interest, and they will lose their licenses if they do not.”
The threat he posed elicited a response from US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who called the threat an unlawful intimidation of free speech and referred to the action as being “straight out of the authoritarian playbook”.
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Trump tears into NYT, WSJ over ‘misleading’ coverage
The FCC oversees the electromagnetic spectrum, commonly referred to as the airwaves, which encompasses “commercial and non-commercial fixed and mobile wireless services, broadcast television and radio, satellite and other services” as stipulated in the Communications Act of 1934.
Carr's warning comes in the context of ongoing grievances expressed by Trump and his officials regarding their portrayal by what they dismissively refer to as "the mainstream media," as well as what they perceive as unfavorable or unpatriotic reporting on the situation in Iran.
Taking to Truth Social, Trump complained about “misleading” coverage amid the US' ongoing operation in Iran. Carr copies the President's post, in which Trump wrote: on Saturday, “Yet again, an intentionally misleading headline by the Fake News Media about the five tanker planes that were supposedly struck down at an Airport in Saudi Arabia, and of no further use.”
Trump specifically mentioned the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal in his post, asserting that they "and other Lowlife 'Papers' and Media actually want us to lose the War," describing the reporting from these outlets as "the exact opposite of the actual facts!"
“They are truly sick and demented people that have no idea the damage they cause the United States of America,” the POTUS said.
Is US losing Iran war narrative?
A CNN survey revealed that 59 percent of American citizens are against the war. Support for the US military action in Iran stands at 27-38 percent, which is considerably lower than previous US military engagements, such as the Afghanistan war, which had support levels of 88-92 percent; the Gulf War of 1991, at 79-80 percent; the Iraq war of 2003, with 70-76 percent; and the Libya war of 2011, at 47 percent. Even among Republicans, support is at 76 percent, in contrast to the 96 percent of Republicans who supported the Afghanistan war and the 90 percent who backed the Iraq war.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More