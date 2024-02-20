Female trucker says #Truckers4Trump protest could cripple NYC: 'It's going to cost everyone more money'

As the #Truckers4Trump trend is growing, a female trucker was seen in a video saying that if 10 percent of truckers join the movement, New York City could be shattered. People on social media are claiming that while truckers’ boycott of shipments to New York City is growing rapidly, there are talks about taking the boycott national. However, there has been no official confirmation about it. Donald Trump speaks during a "Get Out The Vote" rally in Waterford Township, Michigan, US, on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 (Photographer: Nic Antaya/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

“It could shut New York City down... if New York loses just 10 percent of the trucks going there, their prices are going to skyrocket on everything, from milk to eggs to any type of goods that the consumer needs,” trucker Jennifer Nernandez said, as shown by NewsNation. "When that happens, it's going to cost everyone more money.”

It started whentruckers who support Donald Trump began to refuse to drive to New York City after a New York judge ordered the former president to pay nearly $355 million in penalties in a civil fraud case. Chicago Ray, a conservative social media influencer and trucker, posted a video where he claimed that some of his colleagues had decided to stop making deliveries to New York City as a protest against the Manhattan Supreme Court ruling.

“I’ve been on the radio talking to drivers for about the past hour and I’ve talked to about ten drivers … and they’re going to start refusing loads to New York City starting on Monday,” Ray said in the video from inside his truck.

He added that some people who work with him have already told their bosses they would not go to New York City. “I don’t know how far across the country this is or how many truckers are going to start denying loads going to New York City, but I’ll tell you what — you f–k around and find out,” Ray said, adding that their bosses “ain’t gonna care if we deny the loads — we’ll just go somewhere else.”

“Do you know how f—king hard it is to get into New York City with one of these motherf—ckers?” he said, referring to his truck. “Man, f—k that. “ Ray went on to suggest that 95% of truckers support Trump.

However, shortly after calling for the boycott, Ray took back his call to action.