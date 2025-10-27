Fireball in the sky? Moscow locals stunned as it glows green | Watch

Residents of Moscow are left absolutely stunned after a mysterious giant green fireball hurtled through the sky at an early hour this morning. The bright glowing giant ball lighting up the sky, was captured by many people and widely shared on social media, as per The Sun. A mysterious green fireball was spotted over Moscow, likely a meteor burning up in the atmosphere.(X/@GeneralMCNews)

Witnesses described the sight as something they had never seen before. One commuter said it looked like a “very bright and slow-moving meteor” that left behind a trail of sparks as it moved across the sky. The green fireball was visible for several seconds before bursting into a brighter flame and disappearing into the clouds.

Green fireball caught on camera

The video of this event quickly went viral online, gaining thousands of views. Many people compared this scene with the famous 2013 Chelyabinsk meteor, which exploded in Russia, damaging buildings and causing injuries to over 1,000 people. Thankfully, no injury or damage was reported this time, but it raised many questions among locals and scientists about what exactly happened.

What experts believe

Experts believe the bright green light was likely caused by a meteor or space rock entering the Earth’s atmosphere. As it burns up while falling at high speed, the gases and metals inside the rock can create different colors, in this case, a vivid green glow.

Interestingly, this is not the first time a strange fireball has been spotted in Russia. Just last year, a huge white meteor exploded over the region of Yakutia, lighting up the sky and shocking residents in the country’s coldest area.

Similar sightings around the world

The strange sight in Moscow also followed similar reports from the United Kingdom, where people in London, Brighton, and Kent recently saw glowing blue-green fireballs flying through the night sky. One eyewitness in Herne Bay, Kent, captured the moment on his home’s security camera, describing it as “bright, fast, and unlike anything I’ve seen before.”

Mystery continues

These mysterious events have reignited public curiosity about space phenomena and “UFO” sightings. While scientists insist such fireballs are natural occurrences, the glowing green light over Moscow has certainly caught the world’s attention.

For now, experts are continuing to study the footage to confirm whether the dazzling object was a meteor, space debris, or something even more mysterious.

FAQs

1. What was the green fireball seen over Moscow?

The green fireball seen over Moscow was likely a meteor entering Earth’s atmosphere. As it burned up, it created a bright green glow that amazed residents and spread quickly online.

2. Did the fireball cause any damage or injuries?

No, there were no reports of damage or injuries linked to the fireball. Experts believe it burned up completely before reaching the ground.

3. Has Russia experienced similar events before?

Yes. Russia has seen several meteor sightings, including the famous 2013 Chelyabinsk meteor, which caused widespread damage. The recent Moscow event reminded many of that incident.