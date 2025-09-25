Flash flood wre at risk? Check map here

Bristol County in Rhode Island and Massachusetts have received a flash flood warning until 10:45 a.m. According to the National Weather Service, the areas that could see flash flooding include Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, East Providence, Coventry, Cumberland, North Providence, West Warwick, Johnston, North Kingstown, Attleboro, Smithfield, Lincoln, Central Falls, Barrington, Swansea, Seekonk, East Greenwich, and Rehoboth. National Weather Service warns of thunderstorms causing flash flooding in low-lying and urban areas of Bristol County, RI and MA.(REUTERS)

Thunderstorms are predicted to cause flash flooding in low-lying, poorly-drained regions, urban areas, roads, streets, underpasses, and small creeks and streams, as per NWS, Boston25 News reported.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the weather agency warned.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear predicted 1 to 2 inches of rain, with isolated totals of 3 to 4 inches.