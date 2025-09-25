Search
Thu, Sept 25, 2025
Flash flood wre at risk? Check map here

ByShweta Kukreti
Updated on: Sept 25, 2025 06:32 pm IST

A flash flood warning has been issued for Bristol County, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts until 10:45 a.m. The NWS warns of potential flooding in urban areas.

Bristol County in Rhode Island and Massachusetts have received a flash flood warning until 10:45 a.m. According to the National Weather Service, the areas that could see flash flooding include Providence, Warwick, Cranston, Pawtucket, East Providence, Coventry, Cumberland, North Providence, West Warwick, Johnston, North Kingstown, Attleboro, Smithfield, Lincoln, Central Falls, Barrington, Swansea, Seekonk, East Greenwich, and Rehoboth.

National Weather Service warns of thunderstorms causing flash flooding in low-lying and urban areas of Bristol County, RI and MA.(REUTERS)
Thunderstorms are predicted to cause flash flooding in low-lying, poorly-drained regions, urban areas, roads, streets, underpasses, and small creeks and streams, as per NWS, Boston25 News reported.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the weather agency warned.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear predicted 1 to 2 inches of rain, with isolated totals of 3 to 4 inches.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
