Sat, Jul 26, 2025
Flights delayed at Ronald Reagan National Airport amid severe weather in Washington DC

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Jul 26, 2025 03:52 am IST

Severe weather in DC caused a ground delay at Reagan National Airport Friday. Flights face average delays of 39 minutes, per Air Traffic Control.

The severe weather in the Washington, DC area on Friday has caused a ground delay to be put in effect at the Ronald Regan National Airport, Air Traffic Control confirmed. Flights are expected to be delayed by around 39 minutes, an alert from the ATC said.

Representational image. (Unsplash)
The Washington DC area was hit by a few storms in the early evening of Friday, with a wind gust of 39 mph recorded over the DC Airport. There were reports of trees falling in Burke and Lincolnia in Virginia. As of now, the storms have moved east past the Interstate 95 corridor.

The possibility of an isolated storm is expected till 9 p.m. ET on Friday, as per the Capital Weather Gang. Rainfall is also possible till 9 p.m., amid overall humid weather conditions in the District of Washington.

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights.
News / World News / US News / Flights delayed at Ronald Reagan National Airport amid severe weather in Washington DC
