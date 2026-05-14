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    Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

    Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

    Published on: May 14, 2026 5:03 PM IST
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    FGN51 CHINA-TRUMP-5THLD XI

    Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours
    Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

    **** Xi warns Trump on Taiwan as US, China discuss trade and Iran war

    Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart Donald Trump that mishandling the Taiwan issue could trigger "clashes and even conflicts" between the two countries, as the leaders held wide-ranging talks on the Iran war, energy security and trade on Thursday. ****

    FGN47 PAK-MISSILE

    **** Pakistan test fires Fatah-4 cruise missile

    Islamabad: Pakistan on Thursday successfully test-fired indigenously developed Fatah-4 ground-launched cruise missile capable of engaging long-range targets with high precision, the army said. ****

    FGN20 PORTUGAL-INDIA-SINGH

    **** India thanks Portugal for cooperation in extradition of wanted narco-terrorist Iqbal Singh

    Lisbon: India has thanked the Portuguese government and its agencies for their support and cooperation in the extradition of wanted narco-terrorist Iqbal Singh alias Shera from Portugal. ****

    FGN13 CHINA-RUBIO

    **** US to persuade China to play 'more active role' in resolving Iran war crisis during Trump-Xi talks: Rubio

    Beijing: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Washington hopes to convince Beijing during the talks between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart to play a "more active role" in resolving the Iran war crisis. ****

    FGN48 US-TRUMP-XI

    **** Trump invites Chinese President Xi Jinping for Sept 24 visit at White House

    Beijing: US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping would be making a reciprocal visit to the White House on September 24. ****

    FGN10 PAK-SOLDIERS-KILLED

    **** 5 Pak Army soldiers killed during operation against terrorists in Balochistan

    Karachi: Five Pakistani soldiers, including a major, have been killed during an operation against terrorists in Balochistan's Barkhan district, according to the military's media wing. **** PY

    PY

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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