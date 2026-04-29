FGN47 RUSSIA-LAVROV-INDIA Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

****Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov to visit India next month

Moscow: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will travel to India next month to attend the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, the Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday.****

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****US-Iran war dealt serious blow to Pakistan's economic gains: PM Shehbaz

Islamabad: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said that the US-Iran war has dealt a serious blow to Pakistan's economic progress made over the past two years, as he asserted that his government will continue its efforts to help ease tensions between the two warring sides and restore peace in West Asia.****

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****China to grant zero-tariff treatment to all African countries with diplomatic ties from May 1

Beijing: China will expand zero-tariff treatment to all African countries that have diplomatic ties with Beijing, starting May 1, an official announcement said.****

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****Sri Lanka's ex president to face court indictment

Colombo: Sri Lanka's former president Ranil Wickremesinghe and his secretary Saman Ekanayake will face indictments for misappropriation of state funds worth 16.6 million Lankan Rupees , a local court was told on Wednesday.****

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****UK PM Starmer condemns antisemitic stabbing of 2 men near synagogue

London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday led condemnations of an antisemitic attack in north-west London, which involved two men being stabbed after a knifeman was seen running down a street near a synagogue.****

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**** US: North Carolina labour official backs federal rule to hike H-1B wages

Washington: The top labour official of North Carolina has supported a federal proposal to increase the minimum wages employers will have to offer to hire foreign workers under H-1B, H-1B1 and E-3 visa programmes. ****

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**** Sri Lanka mass grave excavation in Chemmani to resume under diplomatic presence

Colombo: A Sri Lankan court has ordered the recommencement of excavation work on a mass grave in Chemmani, on the outskirts of Jaffna, which first came into focus during the LTTE conflict in the 1990s, seven months after it was halted. **** AMS

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