Foogiano arrest: Is the rapper back in jail after April release? Here's the truth behind viral claim

Rapper Foogiano, who was released from prison after five years in April this year, is back amidst social media rumors. Within weeks of his release, claims are now going viral that the former Gucci Mane rapper has been arrested again. Rapper Foogiano. (Foogiano/Facebook)

A mugshot of the rapper, whose real name is Kwame Khalil Brown, is going viral on social media along with a rap sheet. It shows that the rapper has been booked at the Montgomery RRM for purportedly violating the terms of his probation.

However, as of now, there is no official confirmation of the rapper's arrest. On searching the name of Kwame Khalil Brown on the Montgomery RRM's inmate search facility, it shows that a 32-year-old Black male by that name is in custody with the release date listed as January 13, 2027.

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However, contrary to the posts circulating on social media, there is no mugshot attached to the arrest record.

Ht.com cannot independently confirm if rapper Foogiano, a.k.a. Kwame Khalil Brown, is back in prison.