Ford employee pricing for all: How much discount will you get on cars and trucks?

Ford Motor Company has decided to open up its exclusive employee pricing program to every customer in America—whether or not they work for the automaker. The announcement, confirmed through reports from The Detroit Free Press and Reuters, comes just days after former President Donald Trump enacted sweeping tariffs on imported goods, including vehicles and auto parts. A sign advertising Ford vehicles for sale before any potential tariffs take effect stands by the side of a highway in North Haven, Connecticut, U.S. April 1, 2025. Mel Yu/Handout via REUTERS.(via REUTERS)

Instead of hiking prices like some competitors, Ford is doubling down on value. The company is launching a nationwide campaign called ‘From America, For America’ to spotlight its new offer and remind customers that Ford “employs more hourly workers and assembles more vehicles in America than any other automaker,” as cited by the Free Press.

The promotion will run through June 2 and applies to most 2024 and 2025 Ford and Lincoln models, offering what’s known as A-Plan pricing—typically reserved for Ford employees and their families. Under this plan, buyers pay just below the dealer invoice price.

Ford vehicles excluded from employee pricing:

2025 Ford Expedition

2025 Lincoln Navigator

F-Series Super Duty trucks

Raptor models (Bronco Raptor, Ranger Raptor, F-150 Raptor)

Special edition Mustangs (Dark Horse, Mach 1, GTD, Shelby)

Bronco Stroppe Edition

Ford vehicles with price increases

Some models not eligible for the discount have seen recent price bumps:

2025 Expedition: Up to $62,000 from $55,630

Bronco Sport & Maverick (Mexico-built): Could face pricing pressure due to tariff exposure

Lincoln Nautilus (imported from China): Though subject to new tariffs, its price hasn’t changed—yet

For vehicles with lower prices

Mustang Mach-E: Now listed at $36,495, down from $39,995

Bronco 4x4: Dropped to $37,995 from $39,630

Cox Automotive cited Ford's 126-day supply of vehicles on dealer lots at the end of February, with Lincoln’s inventory more than double the industry average. That means there are plenty of products available that won’t be impacted by the latest tariffs since they have already been shipped and stocked.

Ford has also extended a separate EV offer through June 30, which gives buyers of all-electric vehicles a free home charger and complimentary installation.