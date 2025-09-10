Ford recalls over 1.4 million cars. Here's a full list of impacted models

Ford Motor Company is recalling over one million cars in the United States following a serious safety issue raised by regulators regarding rear-view cameras. More than 1.4 million Ford vehicles are being recalled after rear-view camera defects were identified, posing safety risks.(Pexel)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) noted the recall applies to 1,456,417 vehicles, more than 50 models and model years.

The problem? Cameras that may suddenly stop working or display distorted images, creating a serious risk for backover accidents.

Rear-view cameras are now a common service in cars, as federal regulators required them in 2018 to stop fatal backover crashes.

The cameras, in some cases, project warped or inverted images. In others, the display goes completely blank. NHTSA warned that this defect increases the likelihood of crashes and injuries while reversing.

The impacted vehicles were built between 2015 and 2019 and include some of Ford’s most popular models: the Edge, Expedition, F-250 Super Duty, Mustang, Ranger, and the Lincoln Navigator.

Which Ford models are affected?

NHTSA confirmed a total of 51 models and years are part of the recall, including:

2017–2019 Ford Econoline

2015–2018 Ford Edge

2015–2017 Ford Expedition

2015–2019 Ford F-250, F-350, F-450

2016–2019 Ford F-550

2015–2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Ranger

2016–2019 Ford Transit

2015–2018 Ford Transit Connect

2015–2019 Lincoln MKC

2015–2017 Lincoln Navigator

Now what Ford owners should do

Ford says affected owners should bring their vehicles to the nearest authorized dealer, where technicians will inspect and replace the rear-view camera at no cost.

Notification letters will be mailed to registered owners starting September 22.

For assistance, customers can call Ford’s recall hotline at 1-866-436-7332 and reference recall number 25S89. This latest action expands on an earlier safety recall filed under NHTSA campaign number 25V270.

Car owners who want to double-check whether their vehicle is part of the recall can enter their VIN number into the official NHTSA recall database and check.