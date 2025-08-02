Ford recalls 312K trucks fearing brake failure: See if your car is at risk

Automobile manufacturer Ford is recalling 312,000 vehicles over an issue with the power brake assist, as per National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Around 312,120 Ford vehicles have been affected. Image for representation(Unsplash)

The auto regulator has noted that the problem lies with the Electronic Brake Booster (EBB) module, which may lose power when someone is driving.

This would extend stopping distances and increase the risk of a crash. In case the module malfunctions when the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems features are on, it could also result in the vehicle not braking as expected, increasing crash risks as well.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems features are smart safety features to help drivers avoid accidents.

How to fix the issue

As per the NHTSA, the issue can be fixed by updating the software over-the-air, or by a dealer. These would both be free of charge.

How to check if your car has been impacted

Around 312,120 vehicles have been affected, including Ford's 2025 Lincoln Navigator, F-150, Expedition, Bronco and Ranger vehicles.

Notably, owners are expected to get letters notifying them of the issue by August 25. If they don't get one, they can always check with Ford's customer service if their vehicle has been impacted too.

The Navigator is a Large Luxury SUV that can seat up to eight people. Ford says it is designed “with thoughtful technology” to place the driver at the center of it all.

The Ford F-150 is the much-loved pickup truck and the company states “From the vocational truck that works as hard as you, to a mighty weekend warrior to help you break free from the daily grind.”

The Bronco is described as a ‘rugged and versatile’ vehicle that can be used to ‘conquer any terrain’.

Finally, the Ranger is a compact or mid-size pickup that offers a powerful engine and good ground clearance.