Fort Stewart shooting: Active shooter at residential area in Hinesville; first details

An active shooter situation was reported from Fort Stewart, in Hinesville, Georgia on Monday, December 8. Hinesville Police Department confirmed to local media WTOC that they are dealing with an active shooter in Fort Stewart. Representational.(Unsplash)

Reports indicate that an alert was sent out to the local residents about the active shooter situation. The Hinesville PD has issued a lockdown in Fort Stewart and asked residents to stay in their homes and keep the doors closed.

No injuries have been reported, so far.

“A shelter in place has been issued on Fort Stewart due to an ongoing incident in the housing area," the Fort Stewart Army Base wrote on social media.

"Law enforcement are currently on scene. Individuals are asked to stay indoors. Follow our official Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield channels for updates.”

This story is developing.