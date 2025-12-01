Fortnite batte royale down: Thousands of users complain of issues; game gives crucial update

Fortnite the popular battle royale, ran into issues on Sunday, November 30. Several users complained about being unable to access the Battle Royale and Zero Build modes in the game. There were also some login issues. At the time of writing, Downdetector noted over 3,000 people were facing troubles. Several users complained about login issues with Fortnite. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Most of the people, about 63 percent, complained about server connections, as per Downdetector. This comes amid the Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter Seven: Pacific Break release. The Battle Royale experience sees an overhaul with a new Hollywood and West Coast-inspired map.

Amid the reported outage, Fortnite Support provided a crucial update on X. “Login issues have been fixed up, but as a reminder, Battle Royale, Zero Build, Save The World, and Ballistic will be temporarily unavailable during the Yuki's Revenge premiere event.”

Initially, they'd acknowledged the problem, saying “We're aware players may be unable to log into Fortnite at the moment, and we're investigating. We'll provide an update when we have one.”

Reactions to Fortnite outage

Several people reacted to problems with Fortnite, with many saying that the Battle Royale option was not showing up for them. “Battle Royale and Zero Build GONE! WTF, Epic?,” one remarked.

Another added, “Battle Royale isn't coming up as an option?”.

On X too, people shared their frustrations. “Running to Twitter to see if the servers are down for anyone else on Fortnite,” a person wrote. Another said, “Can’t even play Fortnite right now. No Battle Royale options for me.”

What is Yuki's Revenge event?

As Fortnite has clarified, the BR feature is unavailable due to the Yuki's Revenge premiere event. This is an exclusive event where an animated Kill Bill short film from director Quentin Tarantino debuts within the world of Fortnite. It marks a collaboration that sees Fortnite Chapter 7: Pacific Break take off.

Speaking about the event, Tarantino, known for movies like Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs, commented “I showed up to the meeting thinking that they would want to license characters and they want to get my ideas about what could be a fun thing to do. But no, they had something else in mind.”

He added, “They very innocently asked me, ‘Do you have something that’s, like, eight to 12 minutes long that could be good for our purposes?’ Now they didn’t say, ‘Can you make sure that your iconic characters are wrapped up inside of that?’ But that was implied,” as per Hollywood Reporter.