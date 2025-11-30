When will Fortnite Chapter 7 start? Exact time and other details after Zero Hour event

Fans cheer on their favorite team competing in The Fortnite Global Championship on September 7(AFP) Fortnite is gearing up for a major reset as Chapter 7 Season 1 - Pacific Break arrives this weekend with a fresh Hollywood-inspired twist Fortnite is gearing up for a major reset as Chapter 7 Season 1 - Pacific Break arrives this weekend with a fresh Hollywood-inspired twist. The new chapter is set to go live once extended maintenance wraps up, and the countdown that appeared after the Zero Hour finale indicates when players can jump back in.

When Chapter 7 Season 1 Goes Live

Following Friday’s live event, a seven-hour timer confirmed that servers should reopen at 9:30 PM EST on Saturday, Nov. 29. That translates to the following local release times:

6:30 p.m. PST — Nov. 29 (US West Coast)

9:30 p.m. EST — Nov. 29 (US East Coast)

11:30 p.m. BRT — Nov. 29 (Brazil)

2:30 a.m. GMT — Nov. 30 (UK)

3:30 a.m. CET — Nov. 30 (Western Europe)

11:30 a.m. JST — Nov. 30 (Japan)

1:30 p.m. AEDT — Nov. 30 (Australia East Coast)

Depending on where you live, the update arrives late Saturday night or in the early hours of Sunday.

What’s Coming in Chapter 7: Pacific Break

Epic Games has revealed very little, but one clear message from the teasers is that Fortnite is shifting its battleground to Battlewood, a map styled after Hollywood itself. That theme will bring an influx of film legends, including The Bride from Kill Bill and Marty McFly from Back to the Future, as new crossover characters.

The entertainment tie-ins go beyond skins. Players will even be able to tune in to Quentin Tarantino’s The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge, which premieres inside Fortnite on Nov. 30 at 2 PM EST.

Gameplay Shake-ups

Beyond a fresh map, players should expect a significant change to how matches begin. According to leaks from Shiina on X, the traditional battle bus may be gone. Instead, players will ride a tsunami into the island, a cinematic new entry method that could alter drop strategy and limit early-game landing options.

Fortnite Festival Update

For players invested in Fortnite Festival, Chapter 7 has its own headliner: Lisa of BLACKPINK. The global star arrives with her own themed battle pass and three tracks, FUTW, New Woman, and Rockstar, to kick off the musical season.