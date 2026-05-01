Foss High School stabbing: First info on suspect after multiple injured in Tacoma; scary videos emerge

Here's a video from the scene showing complete chaos outside the school on Tyler Street in Tacoma.

Multiple people are reportedly injured in a stabbing attack at Foss High School in Tacoma, Washington on Thursday afternoon. Tacoma Police said that said that a suspect has been detained and the scene is secure. The report noted that police did not clarify if the suspect is a student.

According to local Fox affiliate Fox 13, the fight stemmed from a fight inside the school, indicating that the suspect could be one of the students. The report notes that four students and one security guard have been injured in the incident. No official details on their injuries, but the report notes that the injuries are not life-threatening.

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Foss High School is currently on lockdown, and the police are working to disperse students back to their guardians.

What We Know About The Suspect As of now, officials have not revealed details of the suspect but Fox 13 reports citing a student who was inside the school, that the suspect was likely a student.

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The student cited in the report said that the fight between the students started one student took away someone's vape pen, which sparked a reaction. The other boys were " going to jump him," the student said, and the suspect had a knife, and he shanked four kids and one adult."

However, the Fox News report notes that is unclear if all of them were stabbed or hurt by other means.

As of now, Foss High School has not released a public statement on the incident.

Officials, however, have not specified where in the school the incident happened and whether all of the victims were injured in the knife attack.

Foss High School is located at 2112 South Tyler Street in Central Tacoma, Washington. It’s a public high school serving grades 9–12 with roughly around 600–625 students