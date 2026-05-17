Four different alien species retrieved from crashed UFOs, claims former CIA researcher

A former CIA-funded government researcher made a sensational claim that the US has retrieved four distinct species of extraterrestrial life from crashed UFOs. A former CIA researcher claims four distinct alien species have been retrieved from crashed UFOs. Dr. Hal Puthoff discussed this during a podcast, referencing the Grays, Nordics, Insectoids, and Reptilians, though specific details about these beings were not disclosed. (AFP)

Dr. Hal Puthoff, who previously served as an advisor for the Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program and was a CIA-funded researcher, presented this assertion alongside Dan Farrah, the director of "Age of Disclosure," during an episode of Steve Bartlett’s podcast, "The Diary of a CEO," on Thursday.

“People who have been involved in recoveries have said there are at least four types. Four separate types,” Puthoff said. “Now I have not had direct access to that but I believe the people who I talked to — four separate types of life.”

The quantum physicist trained at Stanford did not provide specifics about the alleged alien species. However, his long-time collaborator and former AAWSAP associate, Dr. Eric Davis, asserted last year that the biological lifeforms retrieved from the wreckage of downed or crashed UFOs are referred to as Grays, Nordics, Insectoids, and Reptilians.

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According to Davis, each alien species possesses two arms and legs and exhibits a humanoid form, as stated in intelligence reports.

Davis mentioned during a UAP Disclosure Fund meeting in 2025, attended by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC), Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), and Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.), that both the Reptilians and the Nordics are approximately human-sized, standing around 6 feet tall.

Nordics are described as a race of highly human-like beings who, despite originating from a distant planet, bear a striking resemblance to individuals from northern Europe on Earth.

Reptilians are characterized as lizard-like creatures with scaly skin, human-like limbs, and long tails, and they are believed to walk upright, according to experts in the field.

Grays are depicted as small, hairless beings with large eyes, a portrayal commonly seen in films such as “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”

Insectoids are humanoids resembling bugs, often called Mantids due to their similarity to a praying mantis, according to ufologists.

US has 'non-human biologics' In 2023, David Grusch, a former Air Force Intelligence officer and member of the UAP Task Force, testified under oath before Congress that the United States possessed "non-human biologics" obtained from several crashed UFOs.

These assertions were founded on the testimonies of individuals associated with the alleged crash retrieval program, which was elaborated upon in Farah's film "Age of Disclosure," released in March.

During Thursday's podcast with Bartlett, Farah mentioned, “I’ve talked off the record with some people who are involved in recoveries,” adding that “They would not go on camera to do interviews."