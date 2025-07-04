Fourth of July: Are banks, stock market, postal service and your favorite restaurants open on Friday?

The Fourth of July- a recognized federal holiday- is fast approaching. This means multiple closures in basic amenities over the weekend so that employees get the opportunity to take a day off and commemorate the day with their family and friends. Here's what is open and what's closed on Friday(Unsplash)

Here’s a look at what’s expected to remain open and shut on the day so thatcustomers can plan in advance accordingly:

Restaurants

Although restaurants may operate at modified hours on the day, most of them are expected to remain open. The following restaurant chains will be open but run during limited hours on the big day.

Applebee’s

Buffalo Wild Wings

Burger King

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle

Culver’s

Dairy Queen

Denny’s

Domino’s

Dunkin’

Firehouse Subs

Golden Corral

IHOP

Jersey Mike’s

KFC

McDonald’s

Noodle’s

Olive Garden

Panera Bread

Pizza Hut

Popeyes

Qdoba

Red Lobster

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Sonic

Starbucks

Taco Bell

Wendy’s

Waffle House

Customers planning a visit are advised to call in ahead or check the restaurant’s app to confirm if their local outlet is still open.

Grocery stores

Most grocery and convenience stores such as Target, Trader Joe’s, IKEA and others will remain open on the day but run on modified hours. Customers are advised to check their local store’s modified timings online before scheduling a visit. As per company policy, Costco and Raising Cane’s will be shut on the day.

Stock market

As per the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange will close early at 1 PM ET on July 3 and remain closed on the Fourth as well. The US Bond Market, on the other hand, will shut early at 2 PM ET on July 3 and remain shut on the Fourth.

Post offices

The official website of the US Postal Service has declared July 4 as a holiday which means that all post offices will remain shut on the day. Only Priority Mail Express will still be functioning while UPS and FedEx suspend most deliveries for the day. The UPS Express Critical will continue to operate as usual.

Banks and financial institutions

Branches of Bank of America, Wells Fargo, PNC, Truist, Citibank, JPMorgan Chase, and Capital One will be closed on July 4, as per USA Today. Capital One Cafes, however, will remain open.

People are advised to finish off most tasks before the day to avoid encountering packed crowds or closed-off stores on the Fourth.

By Stuti Gupta