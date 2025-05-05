Freed Israeli hostage accuses Tel Aviv fitness influencer of raping her: ‘It happened to me after captivity’

Mia Schem, an Israeli woman who was held hostage in Gaza, has accused a popular Tel Aviv fitness influencer of raping her after she was released by Hamas. In a recent interview with Channel 12, the 22-year-old claimed that the personal trainer allegedly raped and drugged her inside her own home. Freed hostage Mia Schem attended Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 10, 2024 in West Hollywood, California (Anna Webber / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Freed Israeli hostage accuses Tel Aviv fitness influencer of raping her inside her own home

“This was my biggest fear my whole life, before captivity, during captivity,” Schem told the outlet last week, per Haaretz. “And it happened to me after captivity, in my safest place.” She claimed to have met the trainer, who was well-known among celebrities in Israel, at a “Purim party.”

Schem told the outlet that after three training sessions with him, the trainer offered to introduce her to a Hollywood film producer who was interested in making a movie about her harrowing captivity in Gaza. However, when the said producer failed to show up at the hotel lobby, a second meeting was scheduled at Schem's home.

The French-Israeli national recalled that the trainer arrived two hours late and told her best friend to leave the apartment because of how sensitive the meeting with the producer would be. However, Schem does not remember what happened afterwards. But her “body” does.

“My body remembers; it feels everything,” Schem told the outlet, adding, “But I don't know what happened.” “It took me three days to connect the physical sensations to consciousness,” she further said. Her mother, Keren, described her to the outlet as “completely broken” in the days following the alleged assault.

“My daughter came back from captivity in a very difficult physical and mental condition,” Keren said, adding, “And even then, she wasn't like this. Now I was seeing a kind of distress that really scared me.” In a post-interview Instagram Story, Schem wrote, “It's not easy to stand in front of a camera and reveal the truth. But there comes a time when you realize your silence doesn't protect you, it protects others,” per the outlet.