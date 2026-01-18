Fresh 40 million dollar bounty on Trump amid US-Iran tensions? Here's what we know
A video on X is going viral where a person claims that President Donald Trump's ‘bounty has risen’ to $40 million, sparking worries amid US-Iran tensions.
Tensions between the US and Iran continue to simmer with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday blaming President Donald Trump for the protests there. The Iran protests went on for weeks and by some accounts, resulted in over 3,000 deaths.
“We consider the U.S. president criminal for the casualties, damages and slander he inflicted on the Iranian nation,” Khamenei said. Trump, meanwhile, in an interview with Politico suggested that Iran should look at new leadership beyond Khamenei.
Amid this, a video on X is going viral where a person claims that Trump's ‘bounty has risen’ to $40 million, sparking concerns. Here's everything to know about the claim.
What to know about claim of bounty on Trump
A person claimed in a video that Trump's ‘bounty has risen’ to $40 million and that the individual would collect it. The video was shared on X by unverified profiles, with some seeking to draw the FBI's attention to the individual for the alleged threat against the president.
However, there is no report coming out of Iran about any bounty on Trump. The $40 million bounty was back in July 2025. While Iran did not raise the bounty on Trump, as per available information, state media reportedly showed threatening messages related which included imagery linked to assassination threats against Trump. They also reportedly referenced the assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami on Friday threatened Trump indirectly, saying “Armed hypocrites should be put to death! Americans and Zionists should not expect peace,” as per Associated Press.
What to know about the Iran protests
Khamenei accused Israel and US of organizing the violence, saying ‘several thousand’ had died in the protests in Iran. "Those linked to Israel and the U.S. caused massive damage and killed several thousand," he said, adding that they started fires, destroyed public property and incited chaos. They “committed crimes and a grave slander,” he said.
Meanwhile, state media reported that thousands of "rioters and terrorists" across the country had been arrested. Among them are people linked to opposition groups abroad that advocate the overthrow of the Islamic Republic.
(With Reuters inputs)