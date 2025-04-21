From author to model: 5 unique facts about Elon Musk's mother Maye Musk

Maye Musk, best-selling author and mother of tech billionaire Elon Musk, recently celebrated her 77th birthday. With a career of over 50 years as an author and model, Maye recently launched the Hindi edition of her memoir ‘Jab Aurat Sochti Hai’, a translation of ‘A Woman Makes a Plan’. Maye Musk celebrated her 77th birthday in Mumbai.(X/@mayemusk)

Modelling since the age of 15 years

Maye has been modeling since she was 15 years old in Pretoria, South Africa. In her 60s, she was featured on four billboards in Times Square and also appeared on magazine covers, including Vogue, Marie Claire and Elle. Through her 70s, she continued to model with Covergirl for four years and then with Dior Beauty Ambassador, which eventually earned her the title of ‘Supermodel’.

Bestselling author

Her book ‘A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success’ has been translated into 31 languages, including Hindi, Spanish, German, Japanese, etc. In the book, she shares her experiences on career, family, health and adventure for women across the world. The book is available in over 100 countries.

Holds two master's degrees

At the age of 34, she started interning at a hospital to gain expertise on diets for chronic diseases. While there, she received a scholarship to work with colostomy patients and obtain a Master of Science degree. For her second master's degree, she returned to Canada at 41 and obtained a Master of Science degree in Nutritional Science, this time from the University of Toronto. Seeing her continuous efforts, she was honoured with a PhD, Doctor of Dietetics, by the University of Free State.

Only dietitian to write registration exam thrice

She wrote the exams three times, including once in the Afrikaans language and passed each time on the first attempt. While the first exam was in Metrication, the other two were for specialization in Imperial Measurements.

Given talks around the world

Maye has given talks on health in different countries, including Melbourne, Kiev, Budapest, Beirut, Cannes and Stockholm. After the launch of her book, Maye’s demand for engagements and CAA speakers increased. She has been vocal about helping medical professionals with how to run their business. This has also led to her becoming the first Representative of the Consulting Dietitians of Southern Africa.