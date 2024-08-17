Frozen chicken nuggets, tenders recalled in US over risk of metal contamination

Perdue Foods LLC has recalled approximately 167,171 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken breast nuggets and tenders due to possible metal contamination. The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said in a notice issued Friday that the affected products may be contaminated with “foreign material, specifically metal.” Frozen, ready-to-eat chicken nuggets by Perdue Foods is being recalled in the US over possible metal contamination(Representational Image)

The impacted products were produced on March 23, 2024, and bear the establishment number “P-33944” on the back of the package, the FSIS said. The agency added that the frozen, ready-to-eat chicken breast nuggets and tenders were shipped to retailers nationwide and sold online directly to consumers.

The list of recalled products, according to the agency's notice, is as follows:

22-oz. (1.38-lbs.) vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS Breaded CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS” with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25” represented on the back of the package. 29-oz. (1.81-lbs.) vacuum-sealed plastic packages containing “PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25” represented on the back of the package. 22-oz. (1.38-lbs.) vacuum-sealed packages containing “BUTCHERBOX Organic Chicken Breast Nuggets” with Best If Used By date of “03 23 25” represented on the back of the package.

FSIS issued the recall notice upon being notified by the firm, owned by Perdue Farms, that it “received consumer complaints about metal wire embedded in the product.” While there have been no confirmed reports of illnesses or adverse reactions due to the consumption of the recalled products, the agency is

“concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers.”

The agency has advised those in possession of the impacted products to immediately discard them or return them to the place of purchase. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” FSIS added.