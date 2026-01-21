Gavin Newsom's expressions during Trump's Davos speech go viral; ‘Is he yawning?’

California Governor Gavin Newsom was visibly uninterested as President Donald Trump delivered a speech at Davos 2026 on Wednesday. The camera kept panning to the Democrat, who has been critical of the US's Greenland plans, especially when POTUS mentioned him at the dias. California Governor Gavin Newsom listens as President Donald Trump speaks during the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) (REUTERS)

Why Trump mentioned Gavin Newsom in his Davos speech POTUS was talking about crime when he touted his administration's efforts in Washington, DC. The 79-year-old further suggested that his teams will take action to combat crime in California.

“We’re going to help the people in California. We want to have no crime. I know Gavin was here," Trump said. "I used to get along so great with Gavin when I was president, Gavin is a good guy, and we’re going to if he needed it. I would do it in a heartbeat."

The camera then immediately panned to Newsom, who was in the crowd.

Read More: Fact-checking Trump's Davos speech: Why POTUS went on about Iceland, wind farms and China amid Greenland chaos

"We would love to do it. I would say this, if I were a Democrat governor, or whatever, I would call up Trump, I say, 'Come on in make us look good,' because we’re cutting crime down to nothing, and we’re taking people out — career criminals who are only going to do bad things — and we’re bringing it back to their countries."