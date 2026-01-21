Gavin Newsom's expressions during Trump's Davos speech go viral; ‘Is he yawning?’
California Governor Gavin Newsom was visibly uninterested as President Donald Trump delivered a speech at Davos 2026 on Wednesday. The camera kept panning to the Democrat, who has been critical of the US's Greenland plans, especially when POTUS mentioned him at the dias.
Why Trump mentioned Gavin Newsom in his Davos speech
POTUS was talking about crime when he touted his administration's efforts in Washington, DC. The 79-year-old further suggested that his teams will take action to combat crime in California.
“We’re going to help the people in California. We want to have no crime. I know Gavin was here," Trump said. "I used to get along so great with Gavin when I was president, Gavin is a good guy, and we’re going to if he needed it. I would do it in a heartbeat."
The camera then immediately panned to Newsom, who was in the crowd.
"We would love to do it. I would say this, if I were a Democrat governor, or whatever, I would call up Trump, I say, 'Come on in make us look good,' because we’re cutting crime down to nothing, and we’re taking people out — career criminals who are only going to do bad things — and we’re bringing it back to their countries."
Gavin Newsom's expressions viral
Meanwhile, social media users pointed out that Newsom was visibly uninterested. A man standing next to the California governor was also spotted yawning.
“Just spotted Gavin Newsom here watching Trump speak at Davos. Looks uncomfortable,” one person said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.
Earlier in the day, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent slammed Newsom for his comments at WEF.
“I think it's very, very ironic that Newsom — who strikes me as Patrick Bateman meets Sparkle Beach Ben — may be the only Californian who knows less about economics than Kamala Harris. He's here this week with his billionaire sugar daddy, Alex Soros,” Bessent said.
